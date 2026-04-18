Line Of Duty Stars Vicky McClure & Martin Compston Tease Series Seven With Whitney Houston Singalong

Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, stars of the popular police drama Line of Duty, shared a fun behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram, dancing and singing to Whitney Houston as they film for the highly anticipated seventh series. The new season will also feature Robert Carlyle in a guest role.

The stars of the critically acclaimed police drama Line of Duty, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston , have offered fans a delightful glimpse into the upcoming seventh series. The on-screen partners, known for their roles as DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott respectively, were captured in a fun-loving moment shared on Instagram, fueling anticipation for their return.

In a black-and-white clip, McClure, 42, can be seen playfully singing and dancing to Whitney Houston's iconic hit, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, from the passenger seat of a car. Compston, 41, enthusiastically joined in the revelry, sharing in the lighthearted atmosphere on set. The caption accompanying the video, a simple yet effective Friday feeling announcement, resonated with a fanbase eager for new content after a somewhat divisive sixth season. The previous series concluded with the much-anticipated unmasking of 'H,' the shadowy figure orchestrating a network of police corruption, a reveal that left many viewers underwhelmed. However, creator Jed Mercurio has been strategically building excitement for the seventh installment. Earlier this year, he shared an image of Adrian Dunbar, reprising his role as Superintendent Ted Hastings, back in uniform and gazing across an office. The accompanying caption, a classic Hastings quote about his singular focus on corrupt officers, immediately ignited fan speculation. Line of Duty initially graced BBC Two before migrating to BBC One for its fourth season. The upcoming series will feature BAFTA-winning actor Robert Carlyle as a guest character, Detective Constable Shaun Massie, a Specialist Rifle Officer. Carlyle expressed his excitement about joining the cast, praising Mercurio's writing and the exceptional quality of the show. He described his character, DC Massie, as extraordinary and expressed his eagerness to bring him to life. Mercurio echoed this sentiment, highlighting the show's history of attracting distinguished guest stars and emphasizing Carlyle's ability to imbue roles with mesmerising power and depth, promising that viewers would be captivated by Massie's enigmatic persona. Series seven is set to explore the AC-12 unit in a new capacity, following its disbandment and rebranding as the Inspectorate of Police Standards. Despite the changes, Fleming, Arnott, and Hastings will be tackling their most challenging assignment yet. The synopsis reveals that DC Shaun Massie, a veteran marksman within Tactical Operations Unit 7 (TO-7) renowned for his effectiveness against organised crime groups, finds his stoic nature tested. When his commanding officer, DI Dominic Gough, is accused of sexual predation, Massie's detached demeanor undergoes a significant transformation, suggesting a deeply personal stake in the unfolding investigation. The seventh series of Line of Duty is anticipated to premiere in 2027





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Line Of Duty Vicky Mcclure Martin Compston Robert Carlyle Jed Mercurio

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