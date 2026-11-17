Lingen Davies Cancer Support invests £19,000 in a new double scalp cooling unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to help chemotherapy patients prevent hair loss and boost confidence.

Lingen Davies Cancer Support has provided a significant financial boost to local cancer care by funding a new Scalp Cooling Unit at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre located within Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. This major donation addresses a growing demand from patients undergoing chemotherapy who wish to maintain their hair and preserve their confidence during treatment.

Core Details Of The £19,000 Donation

The charitable organization contributed a total of £19,000 specifically for this essential medical equipment. This substantial sum was composed of two distinct direct donations designed to fully fund the purchase. The primary contribution was a £15,000 donation from Jane Lloyd-Francis, which was supplemented by the remaining £4,000 from the charity's Shrewsbury Fundraising Committee.

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Wendy Davies, Manager of the Chemotherapy Day Centre at The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, submitted the initial grant application on behalf of the centre staff. She identified a critical need for increased capacity after requests for this complementary treatment surged among both male and female patients. The decision to invest in this specific technology allows the hospital to better serve the community facing cancer diagnoses.

How The Scalp Cooling Technology Works

The newly acquired Scalp Cooling Unit is the third piece of kit available to patients at the facility to tackle chemotherapy-induced hair loss. The device functions by reducing blood flow to the scalp, which effectively limits the amount of chemotherapy medication that reaches that specific area. This mechanism prevents hair loss or, in cases where hair does thin out, helps maintain its condition and assists with regrowth.

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Patients often refer to this technology as a cold cap or cool cap. By using this method, individuals can undergo their chemotherapy sessions while retaining their hair. The technology stands as a non-invasive method to preserve personal appearance and self-esteem during a difficult medical journey. It offers a tangible benefit that addresses the psychological impact of cancer treatment.

Stakeholder Positions And Funding Sources

Jane Lloyd-Francis served as the primary funder for this new machine following an inheritance left to her by her late parents, Hugh and James Lloyd-Francis. Her late parents were both farmers near Aberystwyth who supported local causes. She expressed awe at the fundraising success achieved by Lingen Davies Cancer Support and stated she was delighted that her family's donation, added to by the committee, resulted in such needed new equipment.

James Turner, Grants and Projects Coordinator at Lingen Davies, emphasized that while chemotherapy is vital, the resulting hair loss can have a huge impact on a person's confidence. He noted the charity's pride in keeping its roots in funding physical items. Since its founding in 1979, the organization has focused on funding equipment to support local cancer services, though it has recently broadened its scope to include a Wellbeing Programme and a LiveLife Cancer Awareness service.

Real-World Impact And Capacity Expansion

Wendy Davies highlighted that the hospital previously operated with only two machines after previously having three. The new unit is a double machine, meaning two patients can use it at the same time. This increase in capacity was crucial because the previous setup forced staff to plan treatments around accessing the caps, often leaving patients waiting or delaying necessary care.

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Before this acquisition, the centre was operating at half capacity, which meant they were unable to offer the scalp cooling treatment to every patient who needed and deserved it. Some individuals decided to forgo the treatment entirely rather than delay their chemotherapy sessions. This new double unit ensures it is rare for patients to be unable to use a cooling cap when they wish, thereby improving both patient care and staff satisfaction.

Future Implications For Local Cancer Care

The addition of this equipment supports Lingen Davies Cancer Support's mission to make a positive difference for local people affected by cancer across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales. The charity has a long history of enhancing local cancer care, including the prior addition of Surface Guided Radiotherapy Technology. That previous investment helped increase the accuracy of treatment and remove the need for placement tattoos on patients.

The surge in demand for scalp cooling is presumed to be due to increased awareness through social media, support groups, and online forums. Wendy Davies noted that keeping up with this demand was becoming increasingly hard with the older, limited equipment. With the new unit in place, the centre can now offer the excellent service it strives for without the logistical bottlenecks that previously hindered patient access to this confidence-boosting treatment.