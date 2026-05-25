Linked to 'crucial' cooperation

Police in Prescot, Merseyside investigating a gun attack on a residential street, Two men in hospital with gunshot wounds, CCTV checks underway

Two men are in hospital with gunshot wounds following what is thought to have been a targeted attack on a residential street in Prescot , Merseyside .

Police were called to Pottery Lane after reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon, and both victims have been taken to hospital. Officers are carrying out urgent CCTV checks in the area, where local residents have been asked to avoid due to ongoing work. Detective Superintendent Paul Speight has stressed the police’s determination to find those responsible for the shooting and vowed to target anyone who assisted in the attack.

Gun crime in Merseyside has decreased in recent years, a result of community efforts, and Speight is counting on this same strength to aid the investigation. Despite the shooting being in its early stages, the police are urging witnesses to come forward with any information, including those who may have captured footage on CCTV, dashcams, or doorbell devices.

The initial assessment suggests the shooting was a targeted attack on the two victims, and investigators will be working to establish the reasons behind this, as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police directly or report anonymously through Crimestoppers





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-Gun Attack Merseyside Prescot Police Investigation Gun Violence Public Shooting

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