Linktree: The Leading Link-in-Bio Solution

Linktree is the original and most popular link-in-bio tool, trusted by all social platforms. It allows you to connect all your content across social media, websites, stores and more in one link in bio. You can customize every detail or let Linktree automatically enhance it to match your brand and drive more clicks. Linktree is used by over 70 million people and is the world's most popular bio link to this day. Join them on Linktree today and see for yourself!

Join over 70 million people using Linktree for their link in bio. One link to help you share everything you create, curate and sell from your social media profiles.

Connect all your content across social media, websites, stores and more in one link in bio. Customize every detail or let Linktree automatically enhance it to match your brand and drive more clicks. Add your unique Linktree URL to all the platforms and places you find your audience.

Then use your QR code to drive your offline traffic back to your link in bio. Track your engagement over time, monitor revenue and learn what's converting your audience. Make informed updates on the fly to keep them coming back. Right now, every time you've got something new to share, you have to go to every single one of your channels to change the link in each of your bios.

It's time-consuming and complicated - making it so much harder to keep everything up to date. A link in bio tool means you never have to compromise, or remove one link from your bio so you can add another. You can keep everything you want to share online in one link. When you've got a change, you only ever have to make it once.

Linktree was created in 2016 as an easy way to link out to all socials and unify digital ecosystems, pioneering the link-in-bio category. It remains the leading, biggest and most popular link-in-bio solution - but that's just the beginning. You can use your Linktree URL or QR code on your business cards, in your email signature, on paper-based posters and brochures, and even on your resumé. If you don't have a website, that's fine.

If you have a Linktree, you don't need one! Yes, you can sell products and monetize your audience. You can collect revenue from affiliate links, and sell your products right in your Linktree. Monetisation features are only available for selected countries.

A lot of Linktree creators see incredible results with online sales on Linktree, because it removes the extra steps involved in a purchase. Linktree is trusted by all social platforms, and is even used on many of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok's own social media accounts! Because Linktree is the original and most popular link-in-bio tool, the linktr.ee URL is a trusted, identifiable and familiar link that audiences feel comfy and safe clicking on.

We have our own opinions here, of course, but the stories of the people who use Linktree matter more. Let's hear what they have to say: Linktree invented the bio link tool in 2016, and it continues to be the world's most popular bio link to this day - with 50 million people using it as their trusted place to share, sell and grow online. Join them on Linktree today and see for yourself!

Sharing your Linktree on every social platform you have makes it easy for your most important content to be seen and engaged with by all of your followers. You can even use QR codes to generate online traffic in offline places, and drive people to your links. Once visitors arrive on your Linktree, easy-to-understand analytics help you quickly and easily discover where they're coming from, and what they're clicking on.

You can immediately see what's working and what's not and improve your Linktree on the fly with different link placement, prioritized links, subheadings, animation and more to make sure your traffic is landing exactly where you want it! This depends on two things. If your priority is click-throughs and conversion, we recommend having 3-7 links on your Linktree at once. Including too many options for your visitors slows down their course of action.

That said: for certain creators whose priority is display, education and showcasing, including more than seven links fulfils their purpose perfectly.





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Linktree Link In Bio Social Media Bio Link Monetization Analytics QR Code

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