Linton on Ouse Crisis as 1,500 Migrant Plan Sparks Exodus from Yorkshire Village

Yorkshire village faces severe economic and social disruption after government proposes housing 1,500 asylum seekers at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, triggering a resident exodus.

Yorkshire village Linton on Ouse has entered a state of deep crisis after the UK Government announced plans to accommodate up to 1,500 migrants at a nearby former airbase. The proposal threatens to more than double the population of the small community, which currently has approximately 600 residents. This development has triggered a significant exodus of families and sparked fears among locals that the site will become a massive asylum camp similar to those discussed in Piddington, Oxfordshire.

Mega Camp Proposal Targets Male Asylum Seekers

The government intends to transform the former RAF Linton-on-Ouse into a mega migrant camp specifically for male asylum seekers aged 18 to 65. The plan aims to house between 1,200 and 1,500 individuals for a minimum duration of three years. Although Ministers have not yet taken a final decision, the approval of a similar scheme for Piddington by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has intensified concerns that Linton on Ouse is the next target.

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Residents note that the location is uniquely intrusive because the former airbase sits directly in the heart of the village, unlike other proposed sites. This central placement means that migrants would outnumber local residents by four to one, and local women by eight to one. The Home Office maintains that no final decision has been made, but the announcement has already disrupted daily life in the secluded village near York.

Financial Burden and Cost Per Asylum Seeker

Local officials and residents have highlighted the prohibitive costs associated with this specific site compared to other potential locations. Martin Sanderson, representing the Linton Action Group, calculated that the three-year project could cost £400 million. This figure translates to £527 per asylum seeker per night based on the initial three-year target.

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However, with the site now earmarked for housing development by July 2029, the operational window has effectively shrunk to two and a half years. This reduction drives the cost up to £853 per asylum seeker per night, making it by far the most expensive option considered by civil servants. Sanderson criticized the government for ignoring previous information from 2022 and causing unnecessary turmoil for the community.

The plan is part of a broader government strategy to move away from housing asylum seekers in expensive hotels and utilize former military sites. Yet, the specific financial inefficiency of the Linton on Ouse location has drawn sharp criticism from those who feel the decision-making process lacks logical consistency and fiscal responsibility.

Resident Exodus and School Crisis Mode

The announcement in June has led to an immediate and severe demographic shift within the village. Martin Sanderson reported that there has been an absolute stop on people moving into rented houses since the scheme was reintroduced. Currently, 50 homes in Linton on Ouse are vacant, and the local primary school has already lost 20 children from its rolls.

Headteachers and local educators describe the school as being in crisis mode. The institution, which serves a brilliant community, is struggling with the social fallout of the uncertainty. Sanderson noted that staff have had to scrub extremist graffiti from outside the primary school, a trauma that should not be inflicted on children anywhere in the country.

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The social fabric of the village is fraying under the pressure. Longtime residents feel that their lives are being ruined both socially and economically. The anxiety among children is palpable, with many feeling unable to go out on their bikes or play freely in their neighborhoods due to fears of unrest or inappropriate behavior from the incoming population.

Economic Impact on Housing and Property Values

The economic consequences are already visible in the local housing market. Homeowners have threatened to sell up and move from the village over fears that the plans will dramatically reduce property prices. Some residents have already put their homes on the market, despite the risk of losing as much as 20 per cent of their property value.

Retired head teacher Grenville Long expressed total skepticism that the village can escape the inevitable implementation of the plan. He argued that the government is not listening to public opinion and is steamrolling over local concerns. Long believes the lives of people in Linton on Ouse will be severely impacted for a very long time, regardless of any protests or campaigns.

The situation mirrors the tensions seen in Piddington, where residents voted for independence from the UK in protest against the shipment of 1,200 male migrants to an old Ministry of Defence site. However, the fact that the Linton on Ouse site is embedded within the residential area means the impact is expected to be more severe. As the debate continues, the village remains in a state of suspended animation, with families leaving and future prospects looking increasingly uncertain.