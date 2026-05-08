Linwood Asda Worker Gets Surprised Proposal from Partner

A Linwood Asda service colleague, Tracey, was working on the self-checkouts when her partner, Gordon, popped the question with a marriage proposal while presenting a beautiful ring. She was completely caught off guard but said yes!

A Linwood Asda worker got the surprise of her life when her partner of 19 years popped the question while she was on shift. It was like any other shift for service colleague Tracey, who works at Asda's Linwood branch in Renfrewshire.

While working on the self checkouts, out comes her partner Gordon who surprised her with a marriage proposal while presenting a beautiful ring. And of course, she said yes! Tracey said: 'I wasn't expecting it at all. I was totally gobsmacked to be honest.

We'd not talked about getting married, so it was a huge surprise.

'I thought he was bringing me my car keys and then he got a ring out of his pocket and proposed. All the customers who were at self checkouts at the time were all congratulating me, and the colleagues loved it too. In an awfully organic meet cute, mechanic Gordon first met Tracey when she brought her car to him to be fixed. The couple now have four grown-up children between them and four grandsons.

Gordon said: 'Tracey's a very, very, very thoughtful and kind person and I can't imagine my life without her. I didn't go down on one knee though as I might not have got up again! ' A shift to remember, congratulations Tracey and Gordon





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Couple Proposal Proposal Story Meet Cute Linwood Asda

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