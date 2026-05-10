Lionel Messi Rewrites MLS History in Inter Miami's Win Over Toronto FC

Lionel Messi reaches a century of goal contributions in just 64 MLS games, surpassing all-time league records and leading Inter Miami to a dominant 4-2 victory over Toronto FC. His unparalleled dominance continues to reshape the landscape of North American soccer as he secures another milestone in his historic career.

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name in the record books, delivering a mesmerizing performance to guide Inter Miami to a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC.

The Argentine superstar dominated proceedings at BMO Field, leaving fans in awe of his unparalleled talent. Messi’s impact on Major League Soccer continues to grow, with the 38-year-old securing yet another historic milestone. By scoring one goal and providing two assists in the match, he reached a remarkable 100 goal contributions (goals and assists combined) in just 64 appearances for Inter Miami.

This unprecedented speed shatters the previous MLS record held by Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco, who required 95 games to achieve the same feat. Other legendary players like Robbie Keane and Carlos Vela also pale in comparison, as Messi has decimated their records with his sheer brilliance. This latest accolade is just one of many feather’s in Messi’s cap since his arrival in South Florida.

His presence has not only elevated his own legacy but has also transformed Inter Miami into a powerhouse. Last season, he claimed the MLS Golden Boot and set a league record for goal contributions (62) in a single season. On top of individual awards, Messi has propelled his team to an MLS Cup title, a Leagues Cup crown, and a Supporters’ Shield, bringing his career tally of club and international trophies to an astonishing 47.

Even at 38, Messi shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier this year, he set a new benchmark by becoming the fastest player in MLS history to register 20 goals and 20 assists, accomplishing this in just 26 matches. This campaign, he has continued his fine form, bagging nine goals in 11 starts while leading the race for the Golden Boot.

His two Player of the Matchday honors this season have also tied him with Jeff Cunningham for the second-most in league history, trailing only Landon Donovan. As Messi continues to redefine what’s possible in North America, his influence on the sport remains undiminished. Whether claiming individual records or driving Inter Miami to new heights, the football icon is cementing his status as one of the greatest to ever step onto the field





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Lionel Messi Inter Miami MLS Records Golden Boot Trophy Haul

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