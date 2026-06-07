Lionel Messi's Evolution: From Right-Winger to False Nine

Lionel Messi's journey from a 16-year-old right-winger to a false nine has been a remarkable one. He has reinvented himself at least five times to stay ahead of the game, adapting to decline and dominating the opposition. With his tactical evolution, Messi has become the entire engine of the team, handling the pressure of being a goal scorer, number 10, and organiser simultaneously.

If Argentina are to become the first nation to successfully defend their World Cup crown since 1962 - and just the third ever - you can almost guarantee Lionel Messi will be at the centre of it.

The 38-year-old is preparing for his sixth World Cup - which will be a joint record with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa - but it will be a very different Messi from the one who made his debut for Barcelona back in 2003. Most players decline. The elite ones find ways to adapt. Ronaldo reinvented himself as a penalty-box predator when his pace went.

Messi has not adapted to decline. He has adapted so he can dominate and stay ahead of a game that has always been chasing him. Since that 16-year-old made his Barca debut in a friendly against Jose Mourinho's Porto, playing on the right, dribbling and often cutting inside, Messi has reinvented himself at least five times to evolve into the player he is now for Argentina and Inter Miami.

Why Guardiola moved Messi away from the wing When Ronaldinho, the then best and most recognisable player in the world, saw him train for the first time, he said he will be the best. Two years later, in August 2005, Messi announced himself to the world in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus. Fabio Capello, the Juventus manager, was so startled by the 18-year-old that he reportedly tried to sign him.

By the time Messi was 21, with Ronaldinho fading and the baton passing, then Barca manager Frank Rijkaard was clear about what the team needed from him. Right in the centre of things, Rijkaard said. The more he touches the ball, the better for the side. During the first months of Guardiola in charge in 2008, the right side of the pitch was the Argentine's corridor, his private road to goal.

He did not track back and the full-back struggled. But the Catalan manager knew that Messi was always going to end up in the centre of operations. And the team would be built around his new position, for the biggest of stages and the biggest of moments. The date: 2 May 2009.

The place: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid. La Liga game. Guardiola made a decision. He pulled Messi off the right wing and placed him at the tip of the forward formation - but without the job of a traditional striker.

Samuel Eto'o went right, Thierry Henry went left, and Messi was told: drop, receive, decide. By full-time it was 6-2. The false nine was reborn. It was nothing new.

Gusztav Sebes' Hungary had dismantled England in their own backyard back in 1953, when in their 6-3 win over England he repeatedly dropped Nandor Hidegkuti into midfield, pulling centre-backs out of shape and creating space for Ferenc Puskas and Sandor Kocsis. Johann Cruyff, first under Rinus Michels, played a roaming forward role within the Total Football philosophy for the Netherlands. At first, Messi became a problem without a solution.

When he dropped between the lines, Madrid's centre-backs had to decide: follow him and leave a hole, or stay and give him lots of space. Neither option worked. Messi walked through the gap unchallenged. With Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Yaya Toure behind him and Henry and Eto'o stretching the defence wide, every decision the opposition made was the wrong one.

Guardiola repeated the experiment weeks later in the Champions League final against Manchester United. Messi scored with his head 20 minutes from time. The Ballon d'Or that had been handed to him in 2009 became a near-permanent fixture - he won it in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 as well, and would eventually accumulate eight. The first arrived when he was 22.

The most recent when he was 36. But with Guardiola I learned an enormous amount. I started to understand spaces, ball retention, how the game really works. When Xavi left Barcelona in 2015, and Iniesta three years later, something shifted.

Messi had always been the decisive player, now he was being asked to be the entire engine. The midfield that had been his safety net - the men who kept the ball moving and created the space he thrived in - was gone. For a period, Messi was expected to be Xavi, Iniesta and the goal scorer simultaneously. It was too much to ask of anyone.

He handled it by evolving again. The goal scorer and number 10, or false nine, became the 'enganche' (the hook) - dropping deeper, he was now the organiser, the man who initiated and often finished. Assists began to rival goals in his statistics. In the 2019-20 season, he registered 22 assists and 25 goals in 33 La Liga games.

He returned to his goalscoring best in his last season with Barcelona (2020-21) with 30 goals and 11 assists from 35 La Liga games. But his first season at Paris St-Germain confirmed the shift conclusively: 11 goals, 15 assists in 34 games in all competitions - more assists than goals for the first time in his career at club level.

Running alongside the tactical evolution was a parallel story that took even longer to resolve: the question of who Messi was for Argentin





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Lionel Messi False Nine Evolution Barcelona Argentina World Cup Guardiola Ronaldinho Rijkaard Xavi Iniesta

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