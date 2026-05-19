Lionel Messi's Rise to Fame and Major Career Highlights

This news text highlights the journey of Lionel Messi, a renowned Argentine footballer, from his Barcelona youth academy days to his current stint with Inter Miami. It also mentions his major career highlights, including his first-ever Champions League final goal and his iconic celebration in the Clasico against Real Madrid.

He came through the ranks of the Barcelona youth academy and is mostly known for his time at Barcelona and his exploits with the Argentina national team.

He made his official first-team debut at Barcelona at the age of 17 during the 2004-05 campaign, making an appearance in the 1-0 LaLiga win against Espanyol in October 2004. The attacker has also represented the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and currently plays for Inter Miami.

Messi enjoyed a number of major highlights during his club career, with his first-ever Champions League final goal against Manchester United in May 2009 and his iconic celebration in the Clasico against Real Madrid in April 2017 among some of the biggest moments of his playing days. The Rosario native made his debut for Argentina in the 2-1 win against Hungary, controversially getting sent off just moments after coming off the bench





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Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina National Team Paris Saint-Germain Inter Miami Champions League Final Goal Clasico Against Real Madrid Career Highlights

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