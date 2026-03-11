England draw France Austria and Portugal in Women's Nations League

England will face France, Austria and Portugal in Group A2 of the 2027 Women's Nations League, with manager Sarina Wiegman calling France a world-class team. The tournament also serves as a qualification pathway for the 2028 Olympics and Euro 2029.

England have been drawn to face France, Austria and Portugal in next year's Women's Nations League. The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland, where Sarina Wiegman's side were placed in Group A2 alongside familiar opponents.

England faced Portugal in the previous Nations League campaign, while France and Austria have both been recent rivals in major tournament qualifying campaigns. The Lionesses will begin their campaign across three international windows in February-March, April and June 2027. Each team will play home and away fixtures within the group. The format ensures competitive matches throughout the campaign as England look to build on their recent performances.

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Wiegman on Facing France

France are a world-class team, said Wiegman. They have so much quality, they have power, they have technique and they have some players, of course, also playing in the WSL and at other top clubs. So it's exciting to play them because you will be challenged in the highest possible way and that's what makes us better. Wiegman also reflected on previous meetings with Portugal.

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We played Portugal before the last Euros, when we tied with them away and at home we beat them. They're a team who can change their style from playing a possession game to being a little more direct, and they have some players that bring lots of quality on the pitch, but are also powerful in duels. Now in its third edition, the Nations League also forms part of the qualification pathway for the 2028 Olympic Games and Euro 2029.

The four League A group winners will progress to the semi-finals in October 2027, before the final is played to decide the Nations League champions. This adds significant importance to every match in the group stage. Scotland will face Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden in their group. The Republic of Ireland were drawn against Spain, Norway and Switzerland.

Other Nations League Groups

Wales will play Denmark, Italy and Iceland, while Northern Ireland, in Group B3, will play Poland, Finland and Belarus. Other groups include Group 1 with Spain, Norway, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland. Group 4 features Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and Scotland. Group 3 in League B includes Poland, Finland, Northern Ireland and Belarus.

In League C, Group 1 has Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Gibraltar, while Group 3 includes Israel, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia and Andorra. Group 4 in League C features Luxembourg, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Estonia. Group 6 includes Montenegro, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The draw sets up a challenging campaign for England as they aim to compete for the Nations League title and secure qualification for future major tournaments.

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England Group Challenge

Wiegman's team will need to navigate a group featuring strong opposition in France, Portugal and Austria.