Lior Raz Recalls October 7 Horror and Fauda Production

Israeli actor Lior Raz details his harrowing experience during the October 7, 2023 attacks, revealing how real-life trauma influenced the fifth season of Fauda.

On the early morning of October 7, 2023, Israeli actor Lior Raz experienced a life-altering moment that blurred the line between fiction and reality. Trapped in a hotel room in Romania, thousands of miles from his homeland, Raz received a phone call from his sister that would haunt him for years to come. She described being trapped in a kibbutz shelter near the Gaza border as rockets rained down around them. Raz, known internationally for his role in the Netflix espionage drama Fauda, initially struggled to comprehend the gravity of the situation.

Raz Receives Horror Call from Sister

Raz recalls the terrifying conversation where his sister pleaded for help, stating, "Lior, you need to save me because I'm with my kids at the shelter. There are terrorists around us." He admits he did not understand her words at first, urging her to look at her phone and television to see the unfolding disaster. Upon viewing the videos, Raz realized that Hamas-led terrorists had stormed southern Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. The images of chaos, including the abduction of Noa Argamani from the Nova music festival, played out in real-time on screens across the globe.

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Real-World Combat Experience Influences Fauda

Unlike many of his colleagues, Raz possessed direct military experience that shaped his immediate reaction to the crisis. He served as a covert operative for the Israeli counterterrorism unit Duvdevan before his acting career took off. When he realized his sister was in danger, his instincts kicked in, driving him to return to Israel to protect his family. Although his sister was safe by the time he arrived the following day, Raz felt powerless and frustrated, describing his emotions as feeling "like a lion in a cage." This personal trauma directly influenced the narrative of the fifth season of Fauda, which he co-created and stars in alongside Lucy Ayoub.

Volunteer Rescue Missions with Brothers and Sisters In Arms

Determined to take action, Raz joined the volunteer organization Brothers and Sisters In Arms to help evacuate families trapped in their homes in the south of the country. He equipped himself with a Jeep and his personal firearm, navigating areas still under threat from missiles and terrorists. Raz stated that he did not think about the possibility of dying during these missions. His primary focus was on the urgent need to rescue civilians who were stuck in their houses. The surreal nature of his dual identity as both a fictional commando and a real-world volunteer led to moments of confusion among civilians he assisted.

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Tragic Losses and Emotional Toll on Cast and Crew

The production of the fifth season of Fauda was deeply affected by the ongoing conflict, with the cast and crew facing significant personal losses. Matan Meir, a member of the production team, was killed in November 2023 while serving as an Israel Defence Forces reservist in Gaza. Actor Idan Amedi, who plays a character in the show, survived an explosion in January 2024 that left him with severe burns and shrapnel wounds to his eye sockets, jaw, and neck. These tragedies underscored the heavy emotional toll on everyone involved in the project, as they worked through their grief while maintaining their professional duties.

Shifting Production Goals Amid Global Crisis

Raz made the difficult decision to dedicate two special episodes of Fauda to telling the story of the October 7 attacks. He co-wrote these episodes with Avi Issacharoff, aiming to provide an authentic portrayal of the events that reshaped the nation. The actors felt they were participating in something far more important than typical television production. Raz noted that acting in situations mirroring real-life trauma was incredibly difficult. Soldiers entering Gaza even passed the filming set during production, highlighting the proximity of the conflict to the creative process.