Glynis Coley suffered decades of pain due to lipoedema misdiagnosed as obesity. With 3 million women affected in the UK, the lack of NHS liposuction funding threatens mobility and health for thousands of patients like Glynis.

Glynis Coley, a sixty-nine-year-old resident of Andover, Hampshire, avoids looking at her legs in the mirror after decades of being told she simply needed to lose weight. The retired bookkeeper now faces the prospect of life in a wheelchair because the National Health Service does not cover the specialized liposuction required to treat her condition, known as lipoedema.

Decades of Pain and Misdiagnosis

For years, General Practitioners dismissed Coley's swollen and painful legs as obesity, even hospitalizing her at age fourteen for a strict diet regimen. When she lost weight, it only reduced her bust size while her legs remained disproportionately large and painful, preventing her from walking far or sleeping lying down. The chronic physical discomfort severely impacted her mental health, leading to depression and a prescription for antidepressants that she still takes today.

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The emotional toll extended to her family, particularly her children. Coley recalls the heartbreak of her youngest son hiding school sporting events from her because he was embarrassed by her appearance. She spent her life enduring cruel whispers and side-glances from others, feeling isolated by a condition that doctors refused to recognize as a medical issue rather than a failure to diet.

Confusion Between Lymphoedema and Lipoedema

Doctors in two thousand and three diagnosed Coley with lymphoedema, a condition involving fluid buildup due to lymphatic system dysfunction, and prescribed compression stockings. This standard treatment failed to stop her legs from growing larger or alleviate the constant pain she experienced. It was not until twenty sixteen, after hearing a television broadcast, that she realized her symptoms matched a different diagnosis entirely: lipoedema.

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Lipoedema is a chronic disorder characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fat cells, primarily in the legs and hips, and sometimes the arms. Unlike lymphoedema, which involves fluid, lipoedema involves enlarged fat cells and thickened connective tissue, a process called fibrosis. The condition creates a striking imbalance between the upper and lower body, often resulting in a distinctive cuff of fat hanging over the ankles or wrists while leaving the hands and feet unaffected.

Financial Barriers to NHS Treatment

After receiving confirmation of her lipoedema diagnosis from a specialist, Coley discovered that the only effective treatment, specialized liposuction, was not available through the NHS. At the time, the procedure cost approximately twelve thousand pounds per leg, an expense she could not afford. Ten years later, her condition has deteriorated significantly, with her legs now so swollen and painful that mobility is nearly impossible, and a wheelchair is the only viable option for transportation.

Mary Warrilow, a nurse specialist and adviser at the charity Lipoedema UK, highlights that this financial barrier is common for the estimated three million women in the UK living with the condition. Despite accurate diagnosis, many patients find that no NHS services exist to provide the appropriate surgical intervention they need, leaving them to manage severe pain and limited mobility without professional support.

Health Risks and Medical Expertise

Guido Köhler, a consultant plastic surgeon at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, explains that lipoedema is more than a cosmetic issue. The condition causes permanent low-level inflammation that hinders mobility, leads to fatigue, and increases the risk of obesity-related diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. The extra strain on joints can also hasten the need for hip or knee replacements.

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Diagnosis remains difficult because there is no specific test for the disease, and lack of awareness among doctors leads to frequent misidentification. Hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy, or menopause often trigger the onset, suggesting a hormonal link. Coley suspects a genetic component as well, noting that her paternal grandmother appeared to have similar physical characteristics in old photographs.