Lisa Armstrong Finalizes Split from Ant McPartlin by Selling Marital Home

Lisa Armstrong has officially severed her final connection to ex-husband Ant McPartlin after selling their former marital home in west London for 3.2 million pounds following fire damage.

Lisa Armstrong has finally closed a significant chapter of her past by severing the last remaining tie she had with her former husband, the television presenter Ant McPartlin.

This emotional and financial conclusion came after she accepted an offer of 3.2 million pounds for their former marital home located in west London. The property, a lavish five-bedroom residence, was once valued significantly higher, with estimates placing it in the region of 7 to 8 million pounds.

However, the market value plummeted by more than half following a devastating fire that occurred in September 2023. The blaze caused substantial damage, with costs for repairs estimated to exceed 1 million pounds.

Consequently, Lisa was forced to lower her asking price, which had initially been set at 4 million pounds in May 2024, to attract a buyer willing to take on the extensive restoration work. Sources close to the makeup artist suggest she is delighted that the final remnants of her marriage have been put to bed, allowing her to move forward fully with her independent life.

The property in question has a long history associated with the former couple, having been purchased back in 2006 for approximately 2.3 million pounds. Since their high-profile split in 2017, Lisa had managed the property by renting it out before eventually deciding to place it on the open market. The residence is far from ordinary, featuring an impressive 80-foot south-facing rear garden that includes a self-contained garden studio.

Inside, the home boasts a gym room as well as a dedicated games, cinema, and bar area, making it a true luxury estate. Despite these high-end amenities, current photos of the property reveal the harsh reality of the fire, showing visible damage to the walls and floors in several rooms.

Lisa had been awarded the house as part of a substantial 31 million pound divorce settlement in 2020, but she had already established her own separate residence nearby, making the sale of the marital home a logical step in her journey toward total independence. While Lisa moves on from the west London property, Ant McPartlin has been making significant moves of his own in the luxury real estate market.

It was recently revealed that the presenter purchased a vast new-build home on an exclusive street in Surrey for a record-breaking price exceeding 10 million pounds. This acquisition was so costly that reports suggest the stamp duty alone amounted to over 1 million pounds. Ant has transitioned into a celebrity enclave in the north of the county, joining the ranks of other famous residents such as Sir Cliff Richard, John Terry, Stormzy, and Gary Lineker.

This move follows his decision to sell his previous luxury home in Wimbledon, south-west London, just two months ago, a decision prompted by a planning dispute with his neighbors. Locals in the village have noted that the sale was a record for the area and became a topic of widespread gossip.

Despite the financial and residential shifts, Ant has maintained a highly successful professional career, recently signing a golden handcuffs deal with ITV worth 30 million pounds alongside his lifelong partner and best friend, Declan Donnelly. On a personal note, Ant entered a new chapter of his life by marrying his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett, in 2021. The couple recently expanded their family with the birth of their son, Wilder Patrick McPartlin, in May 2024.

Amidst the complexities of their divorce and separate lives, Ant and Lisa shared a brief, poignant reunion last month. The pair came together at a veterinary clinic to say a final goodbye to their beloved 12-year-old dog, Hurley. After learning that the dog was too ill to recover, they made the heartbreaking decision to put him to sleep.

This moment of shared grief highlighted that despite the legal and financial separations, there remains a thread of mutual respect and shared history between the two





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