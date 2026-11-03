Lisa Brinkworth Celebrates French Statute Limit Abolition Following Sexual Assault Case

Former BBC producer Lisa Brinkworth hails the French Senate vote to end statutes of limitations for child sexual crimes, calling it a landmark victory for justice and survivor advocacy.

Former BBC producer Lisa Brinkworth has declared a major victory following the French Senate's decision to abolish the statute of limitations for sexual crimes against children. Brinkworth, who alleges she was assaulted by modeling executive Gérald Marie in 1998, described the legislative change as a landmark achievement for justice and common sense. This legal shift removes archaic time barriers that previously prevented survivors from seeking accountability for historical abuses.

French Senate Votes to End Child Crime Limits

The French Senate approved the abolition of the statute of limitations for sexual crimes committed against minors on Wednesday by a decisive vote of 252 to 80. This legislative change marks a significant departure from previous French laws, which imposed a 30-year limitation period from the date of the crime for victims who were minors. For adult victims, the limit was strictly set at 20 years, a rule that directly impacted Brinkworth's initial attempts to pursue legal action regarding her own experience.

Also read Kylie Jenner reacts as Lisa Rinna recreates her Marty Supreme look

Brinkworth emphasized that while the new law does not apply to her case as an adult victim, it represents a crucial step forward. She stated that future generations will be protected from perpetrators who previously relied on outdated legal shields. The removal of these time limits for child victims sets a precedent that advocates hope will pressure the legal system to extend similar protections to adult survivors.

Brinkworth Alleges Assault by Gérald Marie in 1998

Lisa Brinkworth, 58, alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Gérald Marie, the former president of the European arm of Elite Models, in October 1998. The incident occurred while Brinkworth was filming an undercover documentary for the BBC's Donal McIntyre Investigates series. She had posed as a model within the agency to expose the treatment of women within the fashion industry when she claims Marie pinned her down on a chair and attacked her.

Advertisement

Gérald Marie has faced allegations from 15 other women who claim he raped or sexually assaulted girls as young as 14. These accusers alleged that Marie targeted young virgins because he believed they were unphotogenic. A lawyer for Marie stated in June that previous investigations into these allegations were thorough and closed without further action. Brinkworth continues to deny these closures were fair, citing systemic failures in the French judicial approach.

BBC Controversy and Legal Settlement With Elite Models

After the documentary aired in November 1999, Elite Models sued the BBC, alleging misrepresentation. The parties entered a legally binding agreement that has never been fully disclosed. Brinkworth has publicly criticized the BBC for its handling of her case, claiming the corporation instructed her not to report the assault to authorities. She argues that the network buried her allegations through its settlement with Elite Models and kept the incident under wraps.

Brinkworth later accused the BBC of refusing to hand over vital evidence that could have supported her case against Marie. She stated she was directed by the corporation to remain silent, a directive she defied when she reported the assault to French authorities in September 2020. The BBC maintains that it takes complaints seriously and was not attempting to silence Brinkworth, asserting that it has provided material to French authorities.

Advocacy for Justice and Future Legal Reforms

The legal battle for Brinkworth began in earnest in 2020 when she reported the 1998 assault to French police. She was initially rejected because the case exceeded the 20-year statute of limitations for adult victims. This rejection triggered a six-year campaign alongside 15 other women to challenge the legislation. Although the recent Senate vote does not retroactively apply to her, Brinkworth views it as a foundational shift in French legal culture.

Advertisement

Brinkworth highlighted the disparity between the UK and French systems, noting that the UK has no statute of limitations for rape and sexual assault. She argued that had the offense occurred on British soil or involved a British national, justice would have been accessible. She confirmed that the fight continues for adult victims, pledging not to stop until the limitation is abolished for all survivors of sexual violence.