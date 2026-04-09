Lisa Kudrow Reflects on Returning to Work Shortly After Giving Birth and Her Experiences on Friends

Actress Lisa Kudrow discusses her experience returning to work shortly after giving birth and reflects on her time on Friends, including feelings of being an 'afterthought.' She also promotes the third season of her HBO series, The Comeback.

Lisa Kudrow has reflected on returning to work shortly after giving birth to her son Julian in 1998. The actress, known for her role in Friends , discussed her experiences on CBS Sunday Morning. She revealed that she appeared on The Tonight Show just ten days after giving birth. Kudrow shares Julian, now 27, with her husband Michel Stern. She recounted that she attended a meeting and went on The Tonight Show soon after the delivery, and then was in a meeting for Analyze This.

Despite her agent's assurance that she wouldn't be shooting until July, the filming schedule was advanced significantly. In the meeting for Analyze This, co-star Billy Crystal commented on her appearance and questioned if she was ready for work. Kudrow's loved ones, including her husband's parents and her own, encouraged her to return to work quickly, despite her feeling that it was not the right thing to do so soon after becoming a mother. She remembered that she thought it was wrong, considering she had a newborn, but everyone else insisted that she could do it, and she was assured that a baby nurse would accompany her to look after the baby, and that the baby wouldn't remember anything, which she now considers to have been an insane way to approach her return to work.\Kudrow acknowledged experiencing a 'smidge' of postpartum depression during this time, admitting her brain wasn't functioning normally due to hormonal changes. However, she emphasized that she isn't angry with anyone for how things were handled, suggesting that her work obligations were prioritized over her needs as a new mother. Julian, in a 2019 Mother's Day post, praised his mother, saying she was the most caring and supportive mother he could have asked for, which may provide some comfort. The star's pregnancy was written into the fourth season of Friends in 1998. She also mentioned the feeling that her character on Friends was not given as much importance as those of her co-stars. Kudrow recently denied rumors that she was the ringleader of the cast's collective bargaining ahead of season three, which eventually led to each star earning $1 million per episode in seasons nine and ten. She feared that her talent agency was angered by the reports. In an interview, the actress claimed that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, the late Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer eclipsed her in popularity while the series was still on television. 'Nobody cared about me,' Kudrow told the Independent. 'There were certain parts of that just referred to me as 'the sixth Friend.' As Friends became a megahit from its second season, several of her costars leveraged that success to secure choice film roles, but Kudrow appeared to think the same kinds of deals eluded her. 'There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have,' she said. 'There was just, like, 'Boy, is she lucky she got on that show.'\Kudrow is currently on a press tour promoting her HBO series, The Comeback, which recently premiered its third season. In the show, she plays Valerie Cherish, an aging actress navigating the entertainment industry. The Comeback initially aired in 2005 to critical acclaim but was cancelled after one season due to low ratings. It later gained a cult following, leading to a revival in 2014. The second season, however, performed poorly in ratings, becoming the least-viewed original scripted series on cable. The third season has received positive reviews. Kudrow has confirmed that the third installment will be the last, regardless of ratings or reviews, concluding this chapter of Valerie Cherish's story, even if a fourth season may have been something that could have been in the works. The contrast between her role in The Comeback, which allows her to explore the complexities of a struggling actress in a meta way, and her experiences on Friends, where she felt somewhat overlooked, highlights the different dynamics she faced within the industry. It also reflects the evolving nature of the entertainment business and how success and recognition can vary for different actors, even within the same popular show and also how this may have been the case for the actress herself





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