Lisa Kudrow Reveals Returning to Work Days After Giving Birth and Feeling Like 'An Afterthought' on Friends

Lisa Kudrow opens up about returning to work shortly after giving birth, the challenges of motherhood in Hollywood, and her experiences on Friends, including feeling like 'an afterthought' among her co-stars.

Lisa Kudrow , the actress known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom Friends , has shared candid details about her return to work shortly after giving birth to her son, Julian, in 1998. The actress, now 62, revealed in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning that she was back in the spotlight a mere ten days after welcoming her son, appearing on The Tonight Show.

Kudrow, who shares Julian, now 27, with her husband Michel Stern, 67, recounted the whirlwind of events that followed her son's birth, including meetings and filming engagements. Reflecting on the period, she described the experience as almost immediate, highlighting the pressure and expectations she faced in Hollywood. Kudrow's experience sheds light on the challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry, particularly new mothers, who often navigate the demands of their careers while balancing the responsibilities of motherhood. Kudrow recalled the period as a bit overwhelming and shared how her close circle, including her husband's parents and her own, encouraged her return to work, reinforcing the prevalent societal expectations. She also mentioned the support she received from her agent, who assured her that the situation was manageable, but Kudrow herself recognized the situation's insanity. Ultimately, Kudrow admitted she deferred to those around her, acknowledging that her brain was still impacted by hormones and postpartum depression during that period. She mentioned having suffered a 'smidge' of postpartum depression during that time.\Kudrow also spoke about her feelings about her character, Phoebe on Friends and the fact that she felt like 'an afterthought' among her co-stars on the iconic show. She indicated how her celebrity status was not at the same level as the other cast members and how she did not get the same chances as they did. Kudrow emphasized the lack of expectations around her career compared to her fellow stars, which contrasted with their ability to secure roles. While Friends reached massive popularity from its second season, Kudrow shared she believed that her career opportunities didn't match those of her co-stars. She recently denied rumors of being the leader for the cast's pay negotiations, which eventually led to the cast earning $1 million per episode. She also discussed her current work on HBO's The Comeback, in which she plays Valerie Cherish, an actress navigating the challenges of aging in Hollywood. The series, which has received critical acclaim and is currently in its third and final season, reflects on Kudrow's acting career. Kudrow stated that the third season would be the final one, regardless of reviews and ratings.\Her experiences offer insight into the often-unspoken realities of working in the entertainment industry and the balancing act required of women in the spotlight. Kudrow's willingness to share these experiences offers valuable perspective on the pressures faced by working mothers in Hollywood and the complex dynamics within the industry. The actress is still a very relevant presence in the entertainment industry as she is constantly working on new projects. In a 2019 Mother's Day post shared online, Julian gushed, 'You are the most caring and supportive mother I could have asked for!' Kudrow's candor about her career and personal experiences continues to endear her to audiences. Kudrow started filming Analyze This shortly after the birth of her son in 1998, with her pregnancy being written into the fourth season of Friends. The actress's willingness to discuss these subjects offers a refreshing honesty and encourages a wider dialogue about work-life balance and the complexities of parenthood in high-pressure professions





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lisa Kudrow Friends Motherhood Hollywood The Comeback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inquest into three friends killed in crash opens as 'criminal' probe continuesCoroner's court hears circumstances of fatal crash in Halifax

Read more »

Lisa Kudrow Has Changed Her Mind About Ross and Rachel’s Famous Friends Fallout'Not fair...'

Read more »

Coronation Street fans share 'gutting' Lisa Swain and Carla Connor problem with days to goThose who follow the ITV soap can barely contain their excitement as the couple, affectionately dubbed Swarla, are set to tie the knot

Read more »

This Morning Star Daisy Payne Announces Pregnancy; Lisa Kudrow Discusses FriendsThis Morning's Daisy Payne is pregnant with her first child, due in August, sharing the news on Instagram. Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow of Friends fame discusses fan requests and the emotional experience of returning to the show's set.

Read more »

Lisa Kudrow reveals only son's surprising reaction to her iconic Friends roleFriends star Lisa Kudrow, aka ditzy Phoebe, talks about her favourite memories of the show and her son's general disinterest in her career-defining role growing up

Read more »

Lisa Kudrow Raises Questions About Friends Filming PracticesActress Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, has shared insights on the demanding filming schedule of the iconic sitcom, sparking questions about potential labor law violations and her career's trajectory. She revealed that the shoot timings were far longer than typical for a half hour show, with sessions often stretching late into the night. She also discussed her feeling of being treated as an afterthought compared to some of her costars. Kudrow's revelations have reignited discussion about working conditions and her personal experiences during the show.

Read more »