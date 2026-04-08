Lisa Kudrow's 'Sob Story': Is the Actress Out of Touch?

Actress Lisa Kudrow faces scrutiny for her remarks about feeling overlooked and underrated, despite a successful career and significant wealth. The article examines her perspective within the context of her career, the success of Friends, and the varying fortunes of her co-stars.

While global tensions rise, some celebrities offer a different kind of drama. Actress Lisa Kudrow , with a career spanning over three decades and an estimated $130 million fortune, is currently promoting the third and final season of her HBO satirical comedy The Comeback .

In a series of interviews, Kudrow has expressed sentiments of being overlooked and underrated throughout her career, even during her time on the immensely popular 90s sitcom Friends, where she earned a significant $1 million per episode. She lamented that her co-stars received more attention, highlighting a perceived lack of recognition for her contributions to the show's success. This narrative, however, is met with skepticism. \Michael Patrick King, co-creator of The Comeback, pointed out that Kudrow was the first Friends cast member to win an Emmy. Despite this accomplishment and a successful career including roles in films like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Analyze This, Kudrow claims she felt limited by the roles offered to her, particularly romantic comedies. She reportedly felt she didn't possess the 'adorable' quality required for such roles, leading her to believe they weren't the right path. This contrasts with the success of her co-star Jennifer Aniston, who achieved mainstream fame with her appeal, highlighting a difference in career paths and opportunities. Kudrow's perspective seems to overlook the significant success she has achieved, as well as the substantial financial rewards from Friends' syndication. She's complaining when she still receives more than 20 million annually from the show's residuals. \The article also compares Kudrow's perceived struggles with the varying fortunes of her Friends co-stars. It contrasts Jennifer Aniston's continued A-list status with the challenges faced by Matthew Perry, who recently passed away after a long battle with addiction, and the career paths of others, like Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Courtney Cox. This juxtaposition serves to underscore the relative privilege Kudrow has enjoyed, suggesting that her narrative of being overlooked is somewhat misplaced given the broader context of her success and the struggles of some of her peers. The author suggests Kudrow's recent press tour is driven by pretension, as she has tried to distance herself from her Friends character, Phoebe Buffay, and thus imply the depth of her acting skills. Ultimately, the piece positions Kudrow's complaints as tone-deaf and out of touch, especially when considered alongside the current global situation and the realities faced by others in the entertainment industry





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