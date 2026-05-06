Lisa Kudrow Slams Ross Geller as a 'Bad Boyfriend' in Friends Breakup Debate

Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in Friends, recently criticized Ross Geller's behavior during his breakup with Rachel Green, calling him a 'bad boyfriend.' She also revealed behind-the-scenes tensions and inappropriate conduct by the show's writing team.

Lisa Kudrow , the actress who portrayed Phoebe Buffay in the iconic sitcom Friends , recently shared her candid opinions on one of the show's most contentious storylines—the breakup between Ross Geller and Rachel Green.

The 62-year-old star, who has been earning substantial residuals from the series, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and addressed the long-standing debate over whether Ross was justified in sleeping with another woman after claiming he and Rachel were 'on a break.

' Kudrow did not mince words, stating that the issue went beyond the break itself. She declared, 'He was a bad boyfriend,' a sentiment that resonated with the audience, who applauded her blunt assessment. Kudrow also revealed that during the Friends reunion, the cast had unanimously sided with Ross, labeling Rachel as a 'hysterical shrew' for not letting him move on.

However, Kudrow disagreed, asserting that Rachel should not have reconciled with Ross due to his poor behavior. She emphasized that Ross's reaction to Rachel's temporary unavailability due to a work crisis was disproportionate and indicative of his flawed character.

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer, who played Ross, had previously defended his character's actions, insisting that they were indeed 'on a break.

' Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel, countered this claim in 2022, stating, 'For the record... we were so not on a break. ' Beyond the breakup debate, Kudrow also shed light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Friends. She disclosed that the predominantly male writing team often engaged in inappropriate discussions about her female co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Kudrow described the environment as intense and sometimes brutal, with writers making derogatory remarks if lines were not delivered perfectly.

She also mentioned that she felt overshadowed by her co-stars' popularity, often being referred to as the 'sixth Friend.

' Despite these challenges, Kudrow's reflections offer a nuanced perspective on the show's legacy and the complexities of its production





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