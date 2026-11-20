Lisa Leonard mourns daughter Charlotte Leonard who died at 18, ten years after the fatal Swedish crash that killed her son Kris Leonard and Viola Beach bandmates.

London-based mother Lisa Leonard has suffered the devastating loss of her second child, 18-year-old Charlotte Leonard, just months after the ten-year anniversary of the fatal Swedish car crash that claimed the life of her older son, Kris Leonard. This profound tragedy adds to the grief of the Leonard family from Warrington, Cheshire, following the heartbreaking death of their teenage daughter on November 8th.

The timing of Charlotte's passing underscores a decade of sorrow for Lisa Leonard, who had already endured the unimaginable pain of losing her 20-year-old son, Kris Leonard, in the 2016 accident. Charlotte becomes the second child that Lisa Leonard has lost, leaving the family in a state of deep mourning as they navigate the complex legacy of their loss ten years on.

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Viola Beach Crash Details and Victim Information

The original tragedy occurred on February 13, 2016, in Södertälje, Sweden, when Kris Leonard and his band Viola Beach were involved in a catastrophic vehicle accident. The four band members, along with their manager Craig Tarry, were killed after their rented Nissan Qashqai plunged 80ft off a raised canal bridge into the waterway below. The band was traveling from a festival performance when the vehicle failed to stop after breaking through safety barriers.

The crash claimed the lives of Kris Leonard, aged 20; River Reeves, aged 19; Jack Dakin, aged 19; and Tom Lowe, aged 27. Their manager, Craig Tarry, aged 33, also perished in the incident. The coroner determined that Mr. Dakin, Mr. Leonard, Mr. Reeves, and Mr. Tarry died from head injuries, while Mr. Lowe died from drowning. The vehicle's roof was sheared off by the central section of the bridge, which had been raised to allow an oil tanker to pass beneath, causing the car to fall into the canal.

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Emergency Response Failures and Investigation Findings

Investigations revealed that emergency services delayed their response significantly after the crash. Stockholm Police spokesman Kjell Lindgren admitted at the time that initial emergency calls were not treated with urgency, stating that such information did not make them "jump out of our pants" during a busy Saturday morning. It was not until a third call, made 39 minutes after the accident, that a witness reported the vehicle had crashed through the bridge barrier.

This delay meant that the bodies of the four band members and their manager remained trapped in the Södertälje canal for an hour and 15 minutes before being retrieved. Chief Investigator Detective Lars Berglund explained that the three men in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown around the vehicle. Two suffered fatal head injuries from the bridge structure, while the third, who was bending forward, died from internal bleeding. None of the Nissan Qashqai's airbags were deployed in the crash, and one victim was ejected from the car.

Ongoing Grief and Community Support for Leonard Family

Charlotte Leonard's death has left her friend and the wider community devastated, prompting immediate efforts to support the grieving mother. A GoFundMe page was established by Charlotte's friend in her honor, with all proceeds directed to support Lisa Leonard during this difficult period. The fundraiser went live on November 15th, shortly after Charlotte's passing, and has already raised more than £2,000 from donors seeking to assist the family.

The cause of Charlotte's death on November 8th has not yet been made public, adding another layer of uncertainty to the family's long journey of grief. Ten years after the release of Viola Beach's debut album, which reached number one in the UK posthumously, the Leonard family continues to cope with the loss. The community's response highlights the enduring impact of the tragedy that defined the lives of the Leonard siblings and their bandmates in Warrington.