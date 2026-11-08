Lisa Nandy Faces Backlash Over Remembrance Sunday Erasmus Remarks

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy ignites controversy by linking Erasmus+ student exchanges to WWII veterans, drawing sharp criticism from Conservative Party Chairman Kevin Hollinrake.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has triggered a significant political storm on Remembrance Sunday by connecting the nation's commemoration of war dead to Labour's proposed Brexit reset and the reinstatement of the Erasmus+ student exchange program. The controversy erupted just before solemn services at the Cenotaph in London and across the Commonwealth, as Nandy's department released a statement comparing the new student mobility scheme to the international bonds forged by veterans after the Second World War.

Nandy Defends Erasmus+ Link To War Sacrifice

Nandy explicitly stated that she disagrees with claims that the day is being politicized, arguing that it is her role to highlight how current policies support young people. She told Sky News that she was horrified that the Chairman of the Conservative Party, Kevin Hollinrake, had chosen to politicize the occasion by focusing on Brexit and European Union membership during a day meant for silence and remembrance.

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The Culture Secretary's office released a statement late the previous night, ensuring the message would appear in today's news cycles. The statement claimed that the Erasmus+ program, which the United Kingdom has rejoined under Labour leadership, would provide a new generation with the opportunity to build connections across Europe. Nandy's department emphasized that as the nation pauses to remember those who served, the initiative would help young people from every background and region build strong links with Europe similar to those secured by veterans' service after the Second World War.

Tory Chairman Condemns As Tone Deaf Propaganda

Conservative Party Chairman Kevin Hollinrake issued a scathing rebuke, asserting that Remembrance Sunday is a day for the nation to stand together in silence to honor those who gave everything for their country. He argued that it is not appropriate for a Labour minister to use this solemn occasion to make a pitch for EU membership or to advance political agendas regarding Brexit.

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Hollinrake criticized Nandy's reference to eighty years of peace for ignoring more recent conflicts in which British troops died. He stated that Nandy seemed to imply no one had fought a war since 1945, a claim he disputed by listing veterans from Korea, the Falklands, Northern Ireland, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He told his critics to tell the families of hundreds who never came home that their loved ones did not fight for a student exchange scheme.

The Tory chairman described the move as tone deaf and frankly shameful, noting that using veterans' sacrifice to clear a £570 million cheque to Brussels was an insult to their service. He demanded that Lisa Nandy apologize for what he characterized as an attempt to hijack commemorations for anti-Brexit propaganda, stating that the government had no right to use these events for political gain.

Andy Burnham Faces Cabinet Backlash On Jobs

The row over Nandy's comments coincides with internal government tensions regarding Andy Burnham's broader Brexit reset strategy. Burnham is facing a backlash from within the Cabinet over his plan to negotiate a two-way youth mobility scheme with the European Union. Some ministers have expressed serious fears that the proposal could flood the British jobs market with up to one million eighteen to thirty-year-old workers from Europe.

Senior ministers have warned that these proposals could prove electorally toxic, particularly at a time when the government is struggling to tackle youth unemployment and reduce the number of young people on benefits. Burnham had previously stated his desire for radical change to address the situation involving one million or more young people in their twenties living on benefits, acknowledging that the current system is not good for them or anyone else.

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One minister told the Morning Star that the government is not practicing joined-up policy. They pointed out the contradiction in pledging to get a million young people off welfare and back into work while simultaneously proposing to allow a million young people from Europe to enter the UK and directly compete with them for jobs. This internal disagreement highlights the delicate balance the Labour government is trying to strike between international cooperation and domestic economic pressures.

Negotiations Continue Ahead Of Brussels Summit

As UK and EU negotiators continue to work out the details of the youth mobility scheme, the upcoming summit on November 20 remains a critical juncture for defining the terms. Under the proposed agreement, individuals under thirty would be able to live, work, study, and travel for a period on both sides of the Channel. The EU is currently demanding that the UK set university fees for European students lower than the international fee of £38,000 per year.

In response, the UK has attempted to implement an annual quota on the number of EU youths permitted to enter Britain. The Brussels summit is also expected to ratify deals on food and drink to reduce bureaucracy, although these agreements will oblige the UK to accept certain EU rules. Another significant deal regarding carbon emissions would link the UK and EU emissions-trading systems, meaning Britain would no longer be subject to EU carbon taxes.

Burnham has stated that the summit with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen could establish a dialogue on the UK's future relationship with Europe. While he has not ruled out the possibility of Britain eventually rejoining the EU, the immediate focus remains on resolving the contentious issues of youth mobility and economic sovereignty that continue to divide policymakers and the public alike.