Lisa Riley Becomes First Emmerdale Star to Receive MBE, Calls Honour 'Wind-up'

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley, honored with an MBE for services to drama and charity, shares her disbelief upon receiving the official letter from the King and her joy at being the first cast member from the soap to achieve the recognition.

Actress Lisa Riley , best known for her long-running role as Mandy Dingle in ITV's Emmerdale , has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the latest honours list , announced on Friday, June 12.

The Bury-born performer is the first ever cast member from the soap opera to receive this distinction, recognized for her services to drama and charity. Riley, 49, recounted how she initially believed the news was a prank after receiving an official-looking envelope bearing the inscription 'From the King' at her home in late February. She explained that she discovered the correspondence after returning from a weekend away with her fiancé, Al Benkovic.

The envelope contained a letter stating she was being honored for her contributions to drama and charity. Riley expressed deep gratitude, noting her blessed career as a professional actress since age 14 and her consistent employment in the industry.

She described being overwhelmed by the wave of congratulatory messages from colleagues, including directors she worked with in her youth and a supportive WhatsApp group for her Emmerdale 'Dingle' family members, who celebrated her achievement as a win for the entire fictional clan. While the date and location of her investiture ceremony at either Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace remain unknown, Riley humorously remarked that her outfit will be spectacular and colorful.

She also admitted she hopes to be presented with the award by William, Prince of Wales





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