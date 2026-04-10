Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Hilariously Recreate Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Viral Vacation Photos

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have playfully recreated Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's viral vacation photos, showcasing their humor and their status as a Hollywood power couple. The former Real Housewives star and her actor husband mimicked the couple's racy beach snaps, sharing the results on social media and drawing enthusiastic responses from fans and fellow celebrities.

Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin , recently delighted their fans by recreating viral vacation photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet . The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, known for her playful personality, and Hamlin, a veteran actor, playfully mimicked the couple's racy beach snaps, sharing the results on social media. Rinna, 62, posed in a bikini while Hamlin, 74, went shirtless, embracing the 'thirst trap' aesthetic.

The Instagram post, captioned 'Having the time of our lives,' drew a wave of enthusiastic responses from fellow celebrities and fans alike, showcasing the couple's sense of humor and their ability to stay relevant in the fast-paced world of celebrity culture. Rinna's imitation of Jenner included striking a similar pose with her hair slicked back. Their daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, also joined in the fun, with Delilah Belle writing 'Oh my God,' and Amelia Gray posting 'LMAS' (laughing my a** off) in the comments section. Other celebrities, including Jenna Dewan, Lindsay Lohan, Carmen Electra, and Rinna's Traitors co-stars Maura Higgins, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski, also showed their appreciation for Rinna and Hamlin's creative photography. The original vacation photos, shared by Jenner and Chalamet last month, sparked widespread internet buzz. \Rinna and Hamlin's marriage, which began in 1997, has long been regarded as a successful and enduring example of a Hollywood power couple. In her new memoir, You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It, Rinna has confirmed that their marriage is built on deep mutual trust and also confirmed that their 'sex is still great'. During a conversation at 92NY on February 26 for her book, Rinna revealed that she was initially intimidated by Hamlin’s fame. She said, 'I was kind of freaked out, to be honest, because he was such a big star at the time.' Despite any initial reservations, their relationship has thrived, demonstrating their ability to weather the challenges of fame and maintain a strong bond. She also spoke frankly about the work required to sustain a long-term marriage, stating that it's important to show humanity and acknowledge the difficulties that couples face. Rinna's willingness to share her experiences and her candid approach have resonated with many, making her a relatable figure for her fans. \This lighthearted parody showcases Rinna and Hamlin's knack for staying in the public eye through humor and a willingness to engage with pop culture. They've long been considered a popular Hollywood power couple. The couple's actions reflect the modern dynamic of celebrity engagement and the significance of social media in the contemporary media landscape. Rinna's playful mimicry of the younger couple, Jenner and Chalamet, highlights the intergenerational nature of celebrity trends and the continuous cycle of influence and homage that defines the industry. Rinna's recent actions and openness about her personal life, as documented in her memoir and interviews, reveal a commitment to authenticity and a willingness to share her experiences. This approach has endeared her to fans and provides insight into the realities of long-term relationships and the complexities of life in the public eye. Her willingness to discuss both the joys and challenges of marriage, as well as her own self-perceived flaws, has made her a relatable figure for her fans. Rinna's ability to evolve and embrace the changes in the entertainment industry has enabled her to stay relevant





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Lisa Rinna Harry Hamlin Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet Celebrity Couples

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