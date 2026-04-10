Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Recreate Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Viral Vacation Photos

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin playfully recreated Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's viral vacation photos, sparking amusement and commentary on their long-standing Hollywood relationship, their playful nature, and their views on marriage and celebrity.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin , the Hollywood power couple, recently stirred up some social media buzz by recreating the viral vacation photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet . Rinna, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared an Instagram post where she playfully imitated Jenner's pose in a bikini, while Hamlin, her husband, struck a similar pose shirtless on the beach.

Rinna captioned the post with 'Having the time of our lives,' showcasing their lighthearted approach to the situation. The couple’s playful imitation of Jenner and Chalamet’s romantic getaway sparked amusement and appreciation from many of their celebrity friends and followers, including Jenna Dewan, Lindsay Lohan, and Carmen Electra. Rinna's daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, also joined in with their witty comments, highlighting the familial bond and sense of humor within their family. The couple’s long-standing marriage, which began in 1997, has made them a popular and enduring presence in the Hollywood landscape. \Last month, Jenner and Chalamet’s vacation photos went viral, captivating social media users and sparking considerable interest in their relationship. Rinna seems to have been inspired by their global romance, and her spoof of their romantic vacation snaps demonstrated a clear admiration or at least amusement towards the couple. Rinna's new memoir, 'You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It,' offers a glimpse into her personal life, including her perspective on her marriage with Hamlin. In the book, she discusses the strength of their relationship, emphasizing the deep mutual trust and lack of jealousy that defines their bond. She also shares that their sex life remains vibrant, and she doesn't worry about Hamlin having affairs. Rinna has consistently emphasized the importance of hard work and commitment in maintaining a long-lasting marriage. She is often open about the challenges that come with raising a family, especially within the context of Hollywood. Rinna believes it's vital to be authentic and open about the difficulties of marriage and family life, and she is committed to sharing her experiences with her audience. The couple’s playful imitation of Jenner and Chalamet’s romantic getaway sparked amusement and appreciation from many of their celebrity friends and followers, including Jenna Dewan, Lindsay Lohan, and Carmen Electra. Rinna's daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, also joined in with their witty comments, highlighting the familial bond and sense of humor within their family. \Rinna and Hamlin's actions reflect their playful approach to life and their comfort level with public attention, reinforcing their image as a fun-loving couple. Rinna's decision to recreate the images also draws attention to the often-discussed topics of celebrity culture, social media trends, and relationship dynamics. This particular incident highlighted Rinna's ability to remain relevant and engage with current pop culture, while simultaneously showing her audience that she and her husband have remained in love for many years. Speaking on the Dinner's on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast, Rinna shared, 'We're human, and I think it's super important to show your humanity. 'Where I am in my life right now, I think it's really important for people to hear that it's not easy to be married for all these years. It's not easy to raise a family anywhere, let alone Hollywood, California.' This latest social media activity further solidifies their status as a Hollywood power couple who embraces both a public persona and a strong family bond. Their long-term relationship, sense of humor, and willingness to engage with pop culture keep them prominent in the public eye, even after a lengthy marriage





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Lisa Rinna Harry Hamlin Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet Celebrity Couples

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