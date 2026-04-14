Lisa Rinna Flaunts Bikini Body and Celebrates Anniversary in Tropical Getaway Photos

Lisa Rinna shares vacation photos, celebrates her wedding anniversary, and discusses her memoir in a recent Instagram post.

Lisa Rinna , the former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared a series of stunning photos from her recent tropical getaway with her husband, Harry Hamlin , on Instagram . The 62-year-old socialite showcased her enviable figure in various stylish outfits, including a patterned red and blue bikini, a classic black two-piece, and an animal print swimsuit. Rinna's vacation wardrobe also featured a customized blue tank top emblazoned with 'traitor' in rhinestones, a nod to her role on the show Traitors. Adding to her diverse looks, she was also seen wearing a lei and flower crown, as well as a floppy navy blue sun hat with sepia-tinted shades, demonstrating her flair for fashion throughout the trip. Rinna's radiant appearance was further highlighted by her glamorous oversized sunglasses and her pixie haircut, which she often ran her hands through. The images, capturing moments of relaxation and joy, were shared with her nearly four million followers, and the photos were captioned with a simple, yet evocative, 'Paradise'.

Beyond her fashionable snapshots, Rinna's posts also offered glimpses into her personal life. She playfully mimicked a vacation by Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet earlier this month, recreating their poses and taking advantage of their Caribbean holiday, highlighting a sense of humor and lightheartedness. She and Hamlin celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in late March, with Rinna sharing a heartfelt tribute to her husband on social media. She lauded him as the 'love of my life, sexiest man alive, chef extraordinary, best husband and father,' accompanied by a selection of photos from their decades-long relationship. The post was set to Whitney Houston's ballad 'I Have Nothing', referencing what she believed to be their first dance song, recalling a moment of deep personal connection. Rinna reflected on this significant milestone, noting that it was 'one of the best days of my life, followed by the birth of my girls,' expressing her gratitude for her family.

In addition to sharing her personal experiences, Rinna recently released her memoir, 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It,' which she says offers her perspective on events in her life and career. She mentioned in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she wanted to tell her side of the story, especially as she felt that RHOBH didn't show her true self. She stated, 'Publishing this book is my way of speaking my side without anybody editing me out. And listen, I don't hold back in this book. I definitely don't,' she warned. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Andy Cohen, she discussed her experiences on the show and clarified her sentiments about the character she portrayed, demonstrating her candid approach to discussing her professional and personal journey. Her openness reflects a desire to set the record straight and provide her perspective on her career and experiences in the public eye





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