Lisa Rinna Makes a Bold Statement at the Cannes amfAR Gala

Lisa Rinna attended the prestigious Cannes amfAR gala with a vibrant Haute Couture gown and a dramatic blonde bouffant, while promoting her new memoir and defending her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Rinna made a bold statement at the Cannes amfAR gala with her vibrant Haute Couture gown and dramatic blonde bouffant. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showcased her new hairstyle and proud displayed it as she joined stars including Maura Higgins and Brooks Nadar at the event.

The annual amfAR Gala helps support the Foundation for AIDS Research by raising money and awareness for the important organisation. In related news, Lisa Rinna recently celebrated 29 years of marriage with her husband Harry Hamlin and published a memoir titled You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It, which includes a portion about a past spat with Andy Cohen.

The star was a guest on the Cohen-hosted show Watch What Happens Live around the same time, where she defended her time on the Bravo reality series. While she mentioned part of being on the show was 'acting', she made it clear that was just a characterization of herself as a housewife. Lisa Rinna debuted a hair-raising new look at the star-studded Cannes amfAR gala on Thursday





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Lisa Rinna Amfar Gala Cannes Haute Couture Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Harry Hamlin Memoir Andy Cohen Watch What Happens Live

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