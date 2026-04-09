Lisa Rinna Shares Details of Her Mother's Terrifying Encounter with Serial Killer David Carpenter

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna reveals a shocking encounter her late mother, Lois DeAndrade, had with serial killer David Carpenter, also known as the Trailside Killer, in a special titled Terror on the Trails.

Lisa Rinna , star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is sharing chilling details about a terrifying encounter her late mother, Lois DeAndrade, had with serial killer David Carpenter , also known as the Trailside Killer . This shocking story is revealed in a special titled Terror on the Trails, set to debut on Thursday.

Lois DeAndrade, who passed away in November 2021 at the age of 93, met Carpenter back in 1960, a fateful encounter that ultimately led to his arrest and a seven-year prison sentence. That imprisonment occurred before he embarked on a gruesome killing spree. Carpenter was later convicted in 1984 of seven murders and linked to an eighth, while also being a suspect in two more killings. He currently remains on death row at San Quentin State Prison at 95 years old. Rinna is speaking with IMPACT x Nightline, she discusses her mother's encounter and praises her strength, noting that Lois was always positive, never played the victim, and never felt sorry for herself. The story highlights a remarkable resilience in the face of immense danger, underscoring the enduring impact of this traumatic event on the family. Rinna recounts how her mother knew Carpenter from a job they shared in San Francisco, sharing how he had previously been convicted of offenses that included molestation, kidnapping, and rape.\Rinna vividly describes the terrifying events that unfolded that day, painting a picture of the close call her mother experienced. Rinna recounted that Lois was waiting at a bus stop to go to the dentist. Carpenter approached her and said he wanted her to meet his new baby. When Lois refused because of her appointment, Carpenter offered her a ride. Lois, unaware of the danger, accepted. As they were driving, Lois noticed Carpenter wasn't stuttering as he usually did. When she questioned him, he admitted that something just comes over him. It was then that she realized she was in a dangerous situation. Rinna then described how Carpenter drove her mother onto a deserted road in The Presidio, a former U.S. Army post, and began a brutal attack. Carpenter parked the car and grabbed a knife, attacking Lois. In the struggle, Lois grabbed the knife and had two fingers severed. Carpenter then grabbed a hammer and began smashing her over the head until an MP intervened and shot Carpenter. Lois spent three months in the hospital recovering from her injuries, including the placement of a metal plate in her head. Rinna states that her mother, despite the trauma, remained positive and resilient.\This incident showcases the harrowing reality of the Trailside Killer's early acts and the life-altering impact it had on Lois DeAndrade. The interview will be available on Terror on the Trails. The program will also highlight the timing of the events, with Ana Garcia from ABC News pointing out that Lois had no idea she was one of the first victims of a serial killer and would have most likely been his first murder victim if it were not for the MP's intervention. After seven years in prison for the attack on Lois, he began his killing spree in 1979 and when he was put on trial for those murders, Lois testified. The story serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of evil and the importance of recognizing potential threats. The story of Lois is an astonishing tale of survival and the extraordinary strength of the human spirit. The interview is a gripping account of a harrowing event, offering a deep insight into the enduring impact of violence and trauma on a family, demonstrating the importance of support and resilience in the face of adversity. The special Terror on the Trails begins streaming on Hulu and Disney+ Thursday





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