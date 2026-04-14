Lisa Rinna Shares Tropical Getaway Photos and Reflects on Marriage and Memoir

Lisa Rinna flaunts her figure in vacation photos, celebrates her anniversary with Harry Hamlin, and discusses her memoir where she addresses her past experiences, including her time on RHOBH.

Lisa Rinna , the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, recently shared a series of photos from her tropical getaway with her husband, Harry Hamlin , on Instagram. The posts showcase Rinna's enviable figure and various vacation looks, including a patterned red and blue bikini, a classic black two-piece, and an animal print swimsuit. The carousel of images, captioned simply 'Paradise,' offers a glimpse into her luxurious vacation lifestyle. Rinna's posts also included images of her in a blue tank top customized with the word 'traitor' in rhinestones, a playful nod to her role on the show Traitors. The fashionista also incorporated a flower crown and lei, a floppy navy blue sun hat, and oversize sunglasses into her holiday wardrobe. These pictures highlight the different sides of her vacation experience, including selfies and scenic shots, showcasing different outfits and locations. Rinna accessorized with glamorous oversize sunglasses as she ran her hands through her pixie haircut, and her abs were on display as she poked her hip out and flaunted her long, toned legs, demonstrating her vibrant health and fitness.

Beyond the fashion and scenery, Rinna and Hamlin playfully recreated vacation photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, adding a touch of humor to their tropical escape. The couple had recently poked fun at Jenner and Chalamet by imitating their vacation poses on social media, adding a layer of humor to their already captivating feed. The couple's romantic vacation also served as a backdrop for celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary, as Rinna shared a heartfelt tribute to Hamlin, praising him as the 'love of my life' and the 'sexiest man alive.' The post was accompanied by photos from their decades-long relationship and was set to Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing,' potentially their first dance song, Rinna noted, reflecting on the milestone and the birth of their daughters. Their social media interactions continue to keep their fans engaged, from the romantic anniversary celebrations to the playful digs at celebrity couples. Rinna's dedication to her fans and the entertainment industry is also evident in her newly published memoir, which allows her to share her side of stories and experiences from the Bravo reality series and beyond.

In addition to the vacation and anniversary celebrations, Rinna's recently published memoir, 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It,' has provided a platform for her to share her perspectives and address past experiences, including her interactions with Andy Cohen. Rinna explained that the book allows her to share her side of the story without any editing, providing a comprehensive narrative. The actress also mentioned that RHOBH 'never showed me for who I really am. And I had a bone to pick with that.' The memoir serves as a way for Rinna to clarify her viewpoints and experiences, especially regarding her time on RHOBH. This includes her thoughts on the show and her on-screen persona. The book is an extension of her commitment to being transparent and unfiltered with her audience, providing an in-depth account of her life and career. She was a guest on the Cohen-hosted show Watch What Happens Live around the same time and clarified some comments about playing a character on the show. Overall, Rinna's recent social media activity and memoir demonstrate her multifaceted life, blending personal celebrations, playful interactions, and professional pursuits





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