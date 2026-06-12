Lisa Snowdon Launches Bonmarché Swimwear Campaign After Overcoming Menopause-Related Weight Gain and Health Challenges

Lisa Snowdon promotes a new Bonmarché swimwear collection while reflecting on her menopause journey, including three stone weight gain, intimate relationship impacts, and eventual diagnosis and treatment with HRT.

Lisa Snowdon , the 54-year-old This Morning star, has launched a new swimwear campaign with Bonmarché , showcasing an array of vibrant pieces that highlight her impressive figure.

The campaign, shared via an Instagram reel on Friday, features Snowdon in several striking designs, including a bold green one-piece, a neon green bikini with a white kaftan, a paisley-print swimsuit, and a dramatic peacock-print swimsuit with a matching flowing kaftan. Alongside the swimwear, the collection includes stylish cover-ups and co-ord sets perfect for summer holidays. Snowdon captioned the post: 'You've been waiting patiently and now she's here! My peacock kimono kaftan and my latest swimwear drop with @bonmarche.

Which ones are your favourites?!

' This launch follows Snowdon's recent openness about her personal health journey, particularly the physical and emotional impacts of menopause. She disclosed that she gained three stone during perimenopause in her mid-40s, a change she initially missed because she did not own scales. The weight gain left her 'astonished' and unable to fit into her clothes comfortably.

Now, Snowdon credits her improved physique to mindful eating practices and fasting, emphasizing that she is content being 'a bit bigger now than she was in her 20s' as it is 'normal.

' Beyond weight changes, Snowdon has also spoken candidly about how early menopause disrupted her sex life and intimacy with her fiancé, George Smart, whom she has known for over two decades and reunited with in 2014. She described a loss of 'mojo' and a feeling of disconnection, exacerbated by exhaustion and hormonal fluctuations.

'For women, sex is such a mental thing, and when I didn't know what was happening to me, the last thing I wanted to do was get sexy between the sheets,' she shared. She praised George for his patience and understanding during her mood swings and frustration, noting that he recognized something deeper was occurring. Her menopausal symptoms began in her early forties, leading to a misdiagnosis of depression after she experienced anxiety, low moods, and uncontrollable crying spells.

'I just remember bursting into tears. It was the first time I'd acknowledged that I'd hit rock bottom,' she recalled. After years of seeking answers and spending significantly on private healthcare, Snowdon received a definitive menopause diagnosis in 2019 and began hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which she says alleviated many of her symptoms, including poor sleep and skin changes.

The combination of HRT and lifestyle adjustments has helped her regain vitality and confidence, culminating in her current positive public appearance promoting body acceptance and menopausal wellness





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Lisa Snowdon Bonmarché Swimwear Menopause Weight Gain HRT This Morning George Smart Perimenopause Body Image

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