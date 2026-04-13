Lisa Snowdon Models Swimwear and Shares Menopause Journey

This Morning star Lisa Snowdon, 54, unveils her new swimwear collection and discusses her experience with menopause, weight gain, and its impact on her personal life and relationship.

Lisa Snowdon , the 54-year-old This Morning presenter, showcased her new swimwear collection with Bonmarché on Instagram, looking sensational in a range of colourful pieces. The collection includes a blue striped bikini, patterned bikinis, bold red swimsuits, paisley swimsuits, and navy one-pieces, accompanied by stylish cover-ups and summer co-ord sets perfect for a holiday getaway.

Snowdon, who recently revealed that menopause caused her to gain three stone, has since lost weight through fasting and mindful eating, expressing contentment with her current physique. This swimwear campaign comes after Snowdon candidly discussed the impact of menopause on her life, including its effects on her sex life. She shared how hormonal changes, along with exhaustion, had diminished her desire for intimacy, affecting her relationship with fiancé George Smart, whom she has been dating for eleven years. Snowdon credited Smart for his patience and understanding during this challenging period, acknowledging that her mood swings and frustration could be difficult. She revealed that she was initially misdiagnosed with depression, which added to her struggles before she realized that the symptoms were related to the early stages of peri-menopause. Snowdon's experience underscores the importance of understanding the multifaceted effects of menopause and finding support during this life transition. Snowdon's journey through menopause and weight management highlights a growing conversation about women's health and aging. She expressed how she gained weight due to menopause and how the inability to fit into her clothes made her realize her weight gain. She emphasized the importance of self-awareness and seeking appropriate medical advice. Snowdon has now embraced a healthier lifestyle to manage her weight loss. Her candid discussion about the emotional and physical aspects of menopause, including the impact on her relationship and mood, opens the door for a more inclusive and empathetic understanding of the challenges women face during this life phase. Her openness serves as an example for other women, promoting dialogue and support. She also shared her experience with being misdiagnosed. Her story is a testament to resilience, self-discovery, and the importance of open communication in navigating the complexities of midlife. Snowdon's ability to navigate her personal and professional life with grace and authenticity inspires women to embrace their bodies and be open about their personal struggles





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