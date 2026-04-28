Lisburn Crash Victims Named as Police Appeal for Information

Police have released the names of two men who died in a road collision in Lisburn on Saturday. Malek Kerbache and Mateusz Prokopiuk were killed when a Tesla and a motorcycle collided on Glenavy Road. A passenger in the Tesla was injured but has since been discharged from hospital. Police are appealing for witnesses and information. This is part of a wider series of fatal incidents on Northern Ireland roads over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths to five.

A tragic weekend on Northern Ireland ’s roads has claimed the lives of five individuals, including two men involved in a collision in Lisburn . Authorities have officially identified the deceased as Malek Kerbache, a 41-year-old resident of Portadown and the driver of a white Tesla Model Y, and Mateusz Prokopiuk, a 31-year-old also from Portadown, who was operating a black Honda CBR 600 motorcycle.

The fatal incident occurred on Saturday, April 25th, on Glenavy Road in the Upper Ballinderry area. Emergency services responded to the scene, and despite their efforts, both Mr. Kerbache and Mr. Prokopiuk were pronounced dead at the location. A passenger traveling in the Tesla sustained injuries and required hospitalization; however, they have since been released after receiving medical attention. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Detective Inspector Dave Stewart, leading the inquiry from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, has appealed to the public for assistance. He specifically requests that anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Glenavy Road on Saturday, April 25th, and witnessed the incident, or possesses any relevant information – including dashcam footage, mobile phone recordings, or any other potentially helpful evidence – to come forward.

Individuals with information are urged to contact the PSNI at 101, referencing incident number 1142 25/04/26. Alternatively, reports can be submitted online through the PSNI’s official website at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The investigation aims to reconstruct the events leading up to the collision and determine the contributing factors. The loss of life has deeply affected the local community, and authorities are committed to providing answers and support to the families involved.

This devastating incident is one of several that marred the weekend on Northern Ireland’s roads. In a separate tragedy, 16-year-old Callum Hutchinson from County Tipperary lost his life in a collision on the Belfast Road at Nutts Corner on Sunday. Further compounding the sorrow, Patrick Deery, a resident of the Dungannon area, died following a motorcycle collision in Omagh on Sunday morning, around 11:00 AM.

Additionally, Emmet Potter, from Carrickmore, tragically died as a result of a collision involving a van on Derrycourtney Road in Caledon, also on Saturday, April 25th. These multiple fatalities underscore the urgent need for road safety awareness and responsible driving practices. The PSNI continues to emphasize the importance of adhering to speed limits, avoiding distractions, and ensuring vehicles are roadworthy.

The series of incidents has prompted renewed calls for increased road safety measures and a collective effort to prevent future tragedies. The community mourns the loss of these five individuals and extends condolences to their families and friends during this incredibly difficult time. The Belfast Live website provides ongoing coverage of this and other news stories, and readers are encouraged to visit their homepage and subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest updates





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Lisburn Road Accident Fatal Collision PSNI Northern Ireland

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