Discover the Lister Farmhouse and Lister Arms in Malham, North Yorkshire. Experience boutique accommodation, locally sourced food, and access to spectacular Dales scenery.

Travelers seeking a refined escape can find an ideal blend of historic charm and modern luxury at The Lister Farmhouse and The Lister Arms in Malham, North Yorkshire. Nestled in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, these two properties offer guests a seamless experience that combines boutique-style accommodation with a traditional country inn atmosphere. The location provides immediate access to some of England's most breathtaking countryside, making it a premier destination for those wishing to disconnect from urban routines.

Historic Victorian Inn Transformed Into Boutique Retreat

The Lister Farmhouse is housed within a historic Victorian coaching inn that has been meticulously restored to preserve its nineteenth-century character while introducing contemporary comforts. The property features thirteen individually styled bedrooms, each designed to offer a unique yet cohesive aesthetic that honors the building's heritage. Recent refurbishments have retained the traditional appeal expected from such a landmark, adding modern touches like deep-cushioned window seats where guests can relax with tea from in-room facilities.

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This thoughtful interior design allows visitors to slow down and enjoy the surrounding dale views without leaving their room. The attention to detail extends to practical amenities such as stylish furniture, complimentary toiletries, and blackout curtains that ensure a restful night's sleep. The integration of historic elements with modern conveniences creates a cozy environment that feels both special and homely, distinguishing it from standard hotel offerings in the region.

Versatile Accommodation With Thoughtful Amenities

The accommodation options at The Lister Farmhouse are designed to cater to various groups, including couples, families, and walkers. Each room features a super soft king-size bed, an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower, and dual sinks to accommodate multiple guests simultaneously. Additional amenities include a wardrobe, drawer units, a dressing table, a mirror, a television, and fresh milk and coffee provided upon arrival to enhance the morning routine.

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One of the standout features is the versatility of the rooms, which include a sofa bed to accommodate up to four people. This makes the property suitable not only for couples but also for families or friend groups traveling together. Small touches like a night light in the bathroom and the provision of freshly prepared biscuits add to the sense of care and comfort. These details ensure that guests feel well-cared for, whether they are seeking a romantic getaway or a practical base for exploring the area.

Prime Location Near Malham Attractions and Walking Routes

The location of The Lister Farmhouse and The Lister Arms offers unparalleled convenience for tourists exploring the Yorkshire Dales. Both properties are located just a short walk apart, connected by a picturesque bridge, which facilitates easy access to dining and socializing. Guests can park their cars upon arrival and leave them for the duration of their stay, allowing for a car-free experience that enhances the sense of peace and relaxation.

Malham's spectacular natural attractions and extensive walking routes are all within easy reach, inviting guests to spend their days exploring the countryside before returning to the comfort of their rooms. The proximity to these landmarks means that visitors can fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area without the need for constant transportation. This strategic position supports a lifestyle centered on outdoor activity, fine dining, and restful accommodation.

Dining Destination and Relaxing Countryside Experience

The Lister Arms serves as more than just a dining venue; it is a destination in its own right, known for its hearty, locally sourced food. The inn offers incredible pub meals that complement the luxurious accommodation provided by the farmhouse. This combination of excellent food and beautiful scenery makes the pair a perfect combination for a Yorkshire Dales escape.

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The experience is designed to appeal to those seeking to unwind and disconnect, whether through long countryside walks or leisurely afternoons enjoying drinks and biscuits. The seamless integration of accommodation and dining, coupled with the stunning views and historic charm, ensures that a stay at The Lister Farmhouse and The Lister Arms is both memorable and restorative. This setup allows guests to enjoy the best of both worlds, with boutique comfort and traditional hospitality in one picturesque setting.