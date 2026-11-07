Lister's Crisps: Yorkshire Post Rural Award Winners Scale Potato Business

Tom and Laura Platt of Sandhall Farm win dual awards for Lister's Crisps, detailing the expansion of their potato business and wheat harvest challenges on 2000 acres.

Tom and Laura Platt of Sandhall Farm in Skelton, Howden, secured two top honors at the recent Yorkshire Post Rural Awards. The young farming couple took home the titles of Arable Farm of the Year and Farm of the Year, distinguishing themselves among competitors cultivating extensive agricultural land. Their achievement highlights the success of Lister's Crisps, their seven-year-old business that processes approximately 60 acres of their annual potato harvest into branded snacks.

Dual Award Win for Sandhall Farm Operations

The Platt family, representing third and fourth-generation farming stock, manages a mixed operation spanning 2000 acres. While the family maintains a herd of 100 suckler cows, the vast majority of their enterprise focuses on arable production. Tom and Laura are pictured with their two young daughters, Autumn and Alana, and their dog, Luna, celebrating this significant industry recognition. The awards validate their strategic decision to integrate food production with traditional farming methods.

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Scaling Lister's Crisps Production Model

Lister's Crisps evolved from a personal ambition Tom Platt nurtured for years into a fully operational factory. The business has expanded from a single and a half staff members to seven full-time employees operating five days a week. The company now sends stock nationwide and has recently begun exporting products, marking a substantial growth trajectory. Tom emphasizes that while the initial phase involved learning from scratch, including digging potatoes by hand, the current challenges involve managing supply chains and workforce stability.

Potato Varieties and Product Portfolio Strategy

The Platts carefully select specific potato varieties to suit their heavy land and the requirements for crisping. They consistently grow Lady Rosetta, supplemented by Opal and Olympus for long-term storage needs. The factory currently produces six crisp varieties, with Cheese and Onion remaining the number one seller, closely followed by Steak and Ale. A limited edition lamb and mint flavor is scheduled for launch in the new year, with Tom monitoring its performance before considering it for the regular lineup.

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Wheat Harvest Challenges and Weather Impact

Arable crops form the larger slice of the farm's business, predominantly featuring winter wheat across 1500 acres. Tom Platt relies on sturdy varieties such as Skyfall, Costello, and Graham, with some planting of the emerging Defiance variety. Despite completing the harvest by early August, the earliest start and finish dates did not result in expected yields. Tom notes that extreme weather patterns and a lack of timely rain left crops stressed, causing yields to fall significantly below normal achievements for the Sandhall Farm operation.

Future Outlook for Farming and Business Growth

Tom and Laura view Lister's Crisps as a vital economic stabilizer for their family, providing a second income stream to support their household. This financial diversity is crucial for securing the future of their two daughters, allowing them options beyond traditional farming. The couple plans to continue drilling programs earlier to mitigate weather risks, having advanced their schedule by a week this season. Their approach demonstrates a resilient strategy adapting to modern agricultural pressures while maintaining high production standards.