Supernatural actor Liv Hewson reveals marriage to Drew Barrymore, who prepared an engagement gift that transforms into a wedding present during the cast reunion.

Liv Hewson confirmed to Drew Barrymore that she is married during a promotional appearance for the upcoming final season of Supernatural. The actor from the horror comedy series shared this personal milestone with the show's host, who had arrived prepared to celebrate a different occasion. Hewson's reply was direct and unambiguous, stating clearly that the engagement was official and that she had already tied the knot.

Liv Hewson Reveals Wedding Status

The revelation came at a surprising moment during the interview segment. Hewson confirmed her marital status when asked about her relationship, providing a rare public glimpse into her private life. The interaction highlighted a shift from the anticipated engagement announcement to the celebration of an existing marriage, showcasing the unpredictable nature of celebrity media appearances.

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Drew Barrymore's Gift Adaptation

Drew Barrymore had prepared a gift specifically intended for an engagement. The host presented Hewson with a pair of crystal candlesticks housed inside a gold box adorned with a decorative bow. Barrymore explained that she had selected the item as a little engagement gift, but it now served a dual purpose as a wedding present for the star.

Photographic Evidence of Partnership

The segment included black and white photographs of the happy couple embracing, offering viewers a visual confirmation of the union. Teen Vogue noted that the pair feels a sense of stability, peace, and straightforwardness in their relationship. These qualities are described as new to them and have contributed to their decision to keep their romantic life private.

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Supernatural Cast and Character Context

Liv Hewson stars as Abby Hammond in the series, appearing alongside Drew Barrymore as Sheila and Timothy Olyphant as Joel. The survival drama follows a suburban family whose lives change dramatically after Sheila develops an appetite for human flesh. The reunion was originally scheduled to discuss the fourth and final season of the show, but the personal news took center stage.

Reactions and Future Celebrations

Accepting the wedding gift, Hewson expressed gratitude, telling Barrymore that the item is really special. The host expressed happiness on behalf of the newlywed, acknowledging the change in plans for the celebration. This moment provides a new reason for celebration beyond the scheduled conversation about the show's conclusion.