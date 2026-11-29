Live At The Apollo returns for its 21st series on the BBC. Host Chris McCausland discusses the Christmas special, new comedians, and memorable wardrobe mishaps in this festive edition.

The highly anticipated twenty-first series of Live At The Apollo has officially returned to the BBC, marking another significant milestone for the long-running comedy institution. This festive launch features a Christmas special hosted by comedian Chris McCausland, who welcomes audiences to the world-famous stage with a lineup of fresh talent. The new season kicks off with seven all-new episodes designed to showcase some of the best stand-up performers currently working in the United Kingdom. Host Chris McCausland sets the tone for the series, introducing the first wave of comedians including Scott Bennett and Kyla Cobbler to the iconic set.

Live At The Apollo Returns with Seven New Episodes

The twenty-first series of Live At The Apollo continues the tradition of booking top-tier comedic talent, maintaining its status as a premier platform for stand-up comedy. The roster for this new season includes an impressive array of performers such as Sue Perkins, Seann Walsh, Ayoade Bamgboye, and Phil Wang. Additional acts scheduled to appear throughout the upcoming episodes feature Paddy Young, Amy Gledhill, Maisie Adam, and Pierre Novelli. The list of confirmed comedians also includes Li Jin Hao, Michelle De Swarte, Larry Dean, and Jason Byrne, ensuring a diverse and engaging lineup for viewers.

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The commitment to high-quality comedy is further demonstrated by the inclusion of Miles Jupp, Michelle Wolf, Charlie Baker, and Jamali Maddix in the upcoming broadcast schedule. Fans can also look forward to performances by Bella Hull, Harriet Dyer, and other notable figures in the industry. This extensive roll call of performers underscores the show's ability to attract both established stars and rising talents, creating a who's who of comedic royalty on the iconic Live at the Apollo stage. The variety of acts ensures that each episode offers a unique and entertaining experience for the audience.

Chris McCausland Reflects on Career and Pre-Show Rituals

Host Chris McCausland shares that Live At The Apollo was his first opportunity to perform on mainstream television, a pivotal moment that launched his subsequent career. He recalls the intense nerves he felt not about the performance itself, but about the significance of the opportunity and the desire to excel. McCausland remembers standing behind the rising sign before going on stage, telling himself repeatedly to have fun to manage the pressure of the moment. This first appearance set the foundation for his future work in the industry, highlighting the show's role in launching careers.

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Looking back at the show's history, McCausland highlights Michael McIntyre's debut appearance in 2007 as a memorable highlight. He recalls performing at numerous clubs with McIntyre prior to this television appearance and was impressed by his screen presence. McCausland accurately predicted that McIntyre would be playing the O2 arena within a year, which indeed happened in November. This anecdote illustrates the deep connections and professional respect among comedians featured on the program.

For the recent Christmas special, McCausland adopted a specific pre-show routine to prepare for the broadcast. His usual ritual involves drinking coffee and eating at Nando's, a habit he maintained even for this fourth appearance on the show. However, for his very first appearance years ago, the nerves were so overwhelming that he was unable to eat anything at all. This time around, performing brand-new Christmas material written specifically for the occasion, he felt less nervous but still focused on delivering a high-quality set for the home audience.

Wardrobe Malfunction and Evolution of Comedy Material

During the filming of the Christmas special, host Chris McCausland experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction that required immediate attention from the production team. He opted to wear a suit for the festive occasion, which generally aligns with his safe and professional style for televised performances. Halfway through the filming, a lady from the wardrobe department had to use a black marker to color in his fly zip. The glint of the metal zip under the bright studio lights created a distraction that looked like a magical winkle, requiring the correction to maintain visual continuity.

When asked how comedy material has evolved since the show began in 2004, McCausland emphasizes that his personal style has not changed based on external trends. He believes the only shift in his content reflects his aging process and the different stages of life he has experienced. His comedy has improved over the years simply through practice and maturity, rather than adaptation to societal changes. This approach highlights a commitment to authenticity and personal growth as a comedian.

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Distinction Between Club Sets and Television Broadcasts

Compering Live At The Apollo differs significantly from hosting a regular comedy club tour, requiring a different approach to audience engagement. McCausland notes that the people watching at home do not care about who is physically present in the studio audience. Therefore, it is crucial to treat the television set as a performance for a global audience, focusing on delivering material rather than casual conversation. The goal is to make viewers feel like an equal part of the show, ensuring they do not feel like outsiders missing out on the room's atmosphere.

The honor of being part of such a long-running and respected show is a sentiment expressed by many involved in its production. The format requires a balance of warmth and professionalism, ensuring that the energy of the live performance translates effectively to the screen. This distinction ensures that the televised experience remains engaging and immersive for those watching from their living rooms, preserving the magic of the Apollo Theatre for a worldwide audience.