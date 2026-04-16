Live Nation Found Liable for Monopoly Practices in Landmark Antitrust Verdict

A federal jury has ruled Live Nation and Ticketmaster operated as a harmful monopoly over large venues, a decision influenced by outcry following Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ticket sale issues. The verdict, reached after four days of deliberation, marks a significant win for antitrust enforcement and consumers.

A federal jury has found Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary, Ticketmaster , liable for operating as a harmful monopoly within the large venue market. This landmark decision comes four years after singer Taylor Swift publicly criticized the company's handling of ticket sales for her immensely popular Eras Tour.

The jury, deliberating for four days in New York City, reached its verdict on Wednesday. The scrutiny on Live Nation's practices intensified significantly in 2022 following the widely reported issues with Swift's tour ticket rollout.

The Department of Justice initiated a case against Live Nation in 2024 during President Joe Biden's administration, with a coalition of numerous states joining the lawsuit. Interestingly, under the Trump administration, the DOJ had previously reached a settlement with the ticketing giant for $281 million in March. However, this settlement was met with opposition from over 30 states, who chose to pursue a civil trial independently. This path has now led to the current liability finding.

Antitrust attorney Jeffrey Kessler, representing the suing states, hailed the verdict as a significant victory. He stated that it was a great day for antitrust law and emphasized the need to hold Live Nation accountable for its alleged monopolistic behavior. Kessler described Live Nation as a monopolistic bully that has driven up prices for consumers.

While the specifics of the remedies to be sought in the next phase of litigation remain undisclosed, Kessler expressed optimism for consumers, calling the case a tribute to the states that pursued it. California Attorney General Rob Bonta echoed this sentiment, praising the verdict as a historic win for artists, fans, and venues. He specifically highlighted that in the wake of perceived diminished antitrust enforcement during the Trump administration, this outcome demonstrates the power of states to protect their residents from corporations wielding undue influence to inflate prices.

Omeed Assefi, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, also lauded the verdict as a fantastic outcome for the American people. He clarified that while the DOJ and some states settled their case for immediate relief, the remaining states have secured a liability finding and will proceed to a remedies trial. Assefi pointed out that this scenario benefits everyone except Live Nation.

Evidence presented during the trial, as reported by Bloomberg, included internal communications from 2022 between Live Nation regional directors Ben Baker and Jeff Weinhold. These messages revealed discussions about significantly increasing ancillary fees. In one exchange, they discussed charging $250 for VIP parking, with Baker remarking on concertgoers being 'so stupid' and feeling little guilt about exploiting them. Another instance saw Baker bragging about charging $50 for general grass parking and $60 for closer grass spots, humorously concluding with, 'Robbing them blind baby, that's how we do it.'

In response to the verdict, Live Nation issued a statement indicating that the jury's decision is not necessarily final. The company plans to file pending motions to determine if the liability and damages rulings will be upheld. They intend to renew their motion for judgment as a matter of law, which the court had deferred until after the jury's deliberation. Live Nation asserts that this motion addresses all liability theories and that the court had previously acknowledged serious issues with their arguments. Furthermore, a motion to strike the damages testimony, which formed the basis of the jury's award, is also pending. The court had deferred a ruling on this motion, noting significant concerns with the damages expert's analysis. Ultimately, the jury determined that Live Nation had overcharged concertgoers at major venues by $1





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