Alisson Becker says he wants to stay at Liverpool beyond season end

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker says he is happy to stay at the club beyond the end of the season, when his current contract expires, with his agent in talks over a new deal.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker wants to stay at the club beyond the end of the season, when his current contract expires. The 34-year-old joined from Roma for 66.8m pounds in 2018 and has made 347 appearances for the Reds.

Alisson said his agent is already in talks with the club over a new deal. Yes, in my mind. I am focused on playing every game but in my mind I am happy to stay, said Alisson. That depends on a lot of aspects and different situations.

Also read Liverpool already have Alisson replacement in place as exit nears

Alisson Confirms Desire To Stay

But my will is to stay - I am happy here and my family is happy here. I am still hungry for titles and to delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can, so that is my thinking, he added. Asked if he has had conversations over a new deal, Alisson said: No, but my agent is talking with the club.

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Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola said he did not know if this would be Alisson's last season at the club but hoped the goalkeeper could continue for more time. This is the first time Alisson has discussed his contract situation this season and there is a clear desire on his part to stay. Alisson spoke after a superb performance at Selhurst Park as Liverpool won at Palace to pile pressure on Sage.

Our reality is that we are not doing as well as we can. It does not mean that we are not doing well - we are doing well in so many games - but the consistency is not there yet, he said. We have a top manager, top players. We are capable of great things but as a team we need to get to a point where we feel: We are OK now.

We have the confidence. We have everything that is needed to win. We are building that. I hope we get there really quick but it takes time.

Liverpool Goalkeeping Options Assessed

Liverpool have kept four clean sheets in 10 Premier League games but have conceded 10 goals in four Champions League matches, with Alisson playing every minute in both competitions so far. He is still a leader within the side and was named as one of Iraola's vice-captains at the start of the season. Alisson did assess his options last season but with senior figures like Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson leaving, he opted to proceed with a one-year extension.

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With Virgil van Dijk's contract also set to expire at the end of the season, sporting director Julian Ward has two very important decisions to make. The head coach will be aware of the importance of two experienced players who have been with the club for such a long time.

Perhaps a one-year extension can be offered to Alisson which could allow Brughmans to learn from the Brazilian but, at 34, he may be looking for the security of something longer term. Liverpool are set to sign a goalkeeper from Genk in the summer, so Iraola's side will not be short of goalkeeping options - but it would be a huge call if they do allow Alisson to leave on a free transfer.

Recent Form Influences Contract Decision

His distribution has not been up to the standard we are used to in recent weeks, and that was ruthlessly punished against Arsenal. But the string of saves he made against Palace were a timely reminder that he is still a world-class goalkeeper. Mac Allister said Alisson is so, so good. Liverpool's hierarchy will have a keen eye on how Alisson fares as the season progresses.

If he can carry on performing like he did against Palace, then a new contract will be a no-brainer. Alisson remains a constant for a Liverpool side trying to find their way under Iraola. His future is one of the key questions for the club alongside that of captain Virgil van Dijk.