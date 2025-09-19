Liverpool Attractions Shine Bright in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards

Liverpool's vibrant tourism scene has received international acclaim with numerous attractions securing top rankings in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards 2025. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding service, exceptional experiences, and positive reviews from travelers worldwide.

A wave of global recognition has washed over Liverpool , with numerous attractions securing top rankings in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards . The prestigious award highlights exceptional service and experiences, based on a wealth of positive reviews from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period. A variety of Liverpool 's beloved landmarks, spanning architectural marvels, cultural institutions, and sporting arenas, have earned their place among the best in the world.

Among the recent additions to the 2025 list are several Liverpool gems. The Liverpool Tourist Information Centre, a cherished cornerstone of the city's hospitality, has been recognized for its dedication to guiding visitors and providing comprehensive information about the region's attractions, events, and amenities. Following its impressive debut in 2024, Liverpool Cathedral has once again secured a spot on the coveted list. This accolade further solidifies the cathedral's status as a world-renowned architectural masterpiece and a significant cultural landmark. Additionally, Mersey Ferries has been awarded the Travelers' Choice Award for the fifth consecutive year, celebrating its commitment to providing memorable experiences and iconic views of the city's waterfront. Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram expressed his delight at the continuing success of Mersey Ferries, urging residents and visitors alike to partake in the unique journey across the Mersey. The full list of Liverpool's top-rated destinations can be explored on TripAdvisor





