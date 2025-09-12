Liverpool Celebrates Cunard's 185th Anniversary with Two Days of Festivities

Liverpool will be honoring the 185th anniversary of Cunard Line with a series of events.

Liverpool is set to host a series of celebratory events next week to honour Cunard ’s 185th anniversary. This historic milestone marks a significant point in the city’s long-standing relationship with the world-renowned cruise line. The festivities will commence after the Queen Mary 2 arrives in Liverpool on Wednesday, September 17th, for a two-night stay alongside Liverpool Cruise Port.

This visit will not only acknowledge Liverpool as the birthplace of the Cunard line but also reflect the city’s role in naming Queen Anne last year. This was the first time a city, rather than a single sponsor, was bestowed with this honor. The events will also mark a decade since Cunard was granted the Freedom of the City during the Three Queens event in 2015. The gathering of the Cunard fleet attracted more than one million spectators to the River Mersey, paying tribute to the Britannia’s historic departure from Liverpool in 1840. This marked the first-ever transatlantic crossing by a Cunard ship.Highlights of the celebrations, scheduled for Thursday, September 18th and Friday, September 19th, include a civic reception at Liverpool Town Hall. This formal welcome for Captain Tomás Connery and senior officers will recognize Cunard's enduring connection to the city and its Freedom of the City status, granted in recognition of their historic role in maritime heritage. This event will take place on Thursday at 4.30pm. Exclusive guided tours of the Cunard Building will be offered for both QM2 passengers and the public across both days. This ticketed activity will allow visitors to explore the hidden history of the Grade II* listed building, including the luggage room, first-class safe, and original wood-panelled rooms. To secure a spot on one of the tours, visit liverpool.gov.uk/markets – space is limited. Additionally, a Pop-up Liverpool Market will showcase over 40 stalls featuring local food, drink, crafts, and art inside the Cunard Building’s Grand Arrivals Hall for the first time, with a smaller selection outside (weather permitting). This market will be open from 10am to 5pm on September 18th-19th. Entry is free. To conclude the celebrations, a “Sail Away” moment will be held in partnership with Liverpool Cruise Port at 9pm. This brief pyrotechnic display will mark the occasion coinciding with the ship's departure time around 8.30pm. The Queen Mary 2 is expected at Liverpool Cruise Port on the evening of Wednesday, September 17th before departing on Friday, September 19th. This visit is part of a 12-night British Isles voyage departing Southampton on Sunday, September 14th. The flagship will arrive in Liverpool following a call at Cobh, southern Ireland, and depart bound for Oban, Scotland. Spectators are expected to gather at vantage points in Wirral and Sefton as the 150,000 GT, 345m luxury liner arrives and departs. Provisional inbound timings for Wednesday, September 17th are: The Queen Mary 2 will remain alongside at Liverpool Cruise Port until her scheduled departure at 8.30pm on Friday, September 19th. That evening she will pass New Brighton at 8.50pm, Crosby at 9.15pm and Formby at 9.40pm





