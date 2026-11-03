Liverpool Considering Trent Alexander-Arnold Loan Return From Real Madrid

Liverpool weigh a loan move for Trent Alexander-Arnold as struggles continue at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho. Chelsea also interested.

Liverpool are seriously considering a sensational loan move to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield. The English defender has endured a difficult and challenging period since joining Real Madrid. Speculation suggests a Premier League return could happen as early as January. This potential transfer would mark a significant shift for the club and the player.

The twenty-eight-year-old star has struggled to secure consistent playing time under manager Jose Mourinho. He joined the Spanish giants for a cut-price fee of eight million five hundred thousand pounds in twenty twenty-five. Despite this investment, his role in the squad has diminished significantly over recent months.

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Struggles for Playing Time at the Bernabeu

Alexander-Arnold currently ranks as Mourinho's third-choice right-back at the club. This status was highlighted when he was benched alongside Denzel Dumfries. They were left on the sidelines for Madrid's recent one-point victory over Barcelona. In their place, midfielder Federico Valverde was selected to start the crucial match.

The defender's statistics this term reflect his peripheral status. He has managed only seven appearances so far in the competition. During these limited minutes on the pitch, he has recorded just a single assist for his teammates. These numbers have fueled rumors of an early exit from the Spanish capital.

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Chelsea Interest and Purchase Clauses

Chelsea have also reportedly registered interest in the thirty-six-cap England international. The situation is complicated by Madrid's desire to turn a profit on the player. His market value has soared to fifty-one million pounds since his arrival. Any temporary departure would likely require a mandatory purchase clause to be included.

Mourinho explained the reasoning behind giving Alexander-Arnold a rare opportunity. The manager needed his ball-playing abilities to break down the opposition. This occurred during a three-nil victory over Racing Santander on Sunday. The Portuguese tactician sought to utilize his technical quality to improve possession.

Managerial Praise Amidst Bleak Prospects

The manager expressed satisfaction with the defender's application upon his return. He noted that Trent delivered an excellent and balanced performance despite being away from matches. Mourinho stated he was very happy with the result and believed the squad was entering a good period. This praise offers a glimmer of hope for the struggling player.

However, suggestions that Alexander-Arnold is not actively seeking an exit may be premature. His long-term prospects under the current management remain incredibly bleak. The Spanish giants are already looking at potential reinforcements for the right-back position.

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Competition for New Defenders

Tottenham's Pedro Porro has emerged as a key target for the club. Real Madrid face stiff competition from Barcelona for the English talent. This context underscores the limited future available for the current squad member. A move back to England seems increasingly logical for his career development.

The potential loan deal offers a pathway for the defender to regain his form. Liverpool could benefit from his experience and technical skills in the Premier League. This move would address both the player's need for minutes and the club's squad depth.