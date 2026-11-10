Liverpool Council Official Alan Hunter Jailed Over Fake Permits in Cannabis Power Theft

Liverpool council official Alan Hunter has been jailed for three years for supplying fake permits that let gangs divert electricity to cannabis farms.

Alan Hunter, 57, a street works manager at Liverpool City Council, has been jailed for three years at Liverpool Crown Court. Hunter sold fake Section 50 permits to a member of a criminal gang, which used them to cover illegal electricity theft for cannabis farms run by Albanian gangsters. He had raked in more than £20,000 before detectives exposed him.

Hunter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make items used in fraud, misconduct in a public office and use of criminal property. Three other men involved in the same plot were also sentenced on the same day, receiving sentences totaling almost nine years between them.

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How the Fake Permits Hid the Power Theft

Hunter's job involved approving roads and pavements to be dug up by utilities staff, and that role made his permits look legitimate. Police said he sent the fake licences to a gang member via WhatsApp in exchange for payment, allowing high-viz clad workmen to work without arousing suspicion.

Passers-by had no way of knowing that the roadworks were being used to divert electricity from underground cables to nearby cannabis farms. Investigators described the operation as part of a multi-million pound criminal network later dubbed the Great Albanian mains robbery.

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Messages recovered by police showed Hunter discussing a new kitchen and another holiday, funded by further jobs. He also wrote to one criminal contact: 'Hopefully I've covered my tracks good enough on that otherwise I'll get sacked.'

Gang Members and Their Competing Accounts

Hunter was fired when his conduct was exposed, and the court heard that he had committed a shameful breach of public trust. His lawyers and the prosecution have not been reported in this source as offering any further explanation beyond his guilty pleas.

Elev8 Civils and Utilities director Andrew Roberts, 42, was linked to the case through a photograph found on his mobile phone, showing his face purple and singed. Police said the injury appeared to have been caused by one of the cables the gang cut blowing up.

Luke Whenary, 35, was described by officers as a facilitator between the drug gangs and the bogus contractors. Liam Shelbourne, 46, a cable jointer, and William Grant, 59, who ran a groundwork company, were named in messages recovered from Whenary's home in Stockton on Tees.

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Grant used his firm to provide a legitimate front for the excavation work needed to connect properties illegally to electricity supplies. Shelbourne was first employed by Grant and later worked directly for Whenary on the electrical work.

Scale of the Scheme and Next Steps

The wider investigation led to eight men being jailed last year for nearly three decades in total. The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, known as NWROCU, found the gang was involved in incidents across England, Scotland and Wales over at least four years and 32 police force areas.

Investigators said the operation involved 100 cannabis farms and helped produce at least £21million worth of drugs. The gang's work was also dangerous, with footage showing small explosions as the crew dug into electricity lines on a street in Middlesbrough.

The gang was exposed when police in North Wales found £1.2million worth of cannabis plants in an abandoned shop on Bangor High Street in January 2023. A utility company confirmed the power source had been illegally abstracted from the high street.