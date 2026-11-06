Liverpool Defend Milos Kerkez Amidst Transfer Speculation

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola backs Milos Kerkez despite fan frustration, while recruitment targets center-back reinforcements for next summer.

Liverpool have remained steadfast in their support for 22-year-old left-back Milos Kerkez despite mounting pressure from supporters and media scrutiny regarding his recent form. The young defender has maintained his place as the first-choice option on the left side of the defense, starting ten matches across all competitions this season, including eight appearances in the Premier League. Despite this consistent playing time, questions persist about his long-term viability at the club, especially after a series of inconsistent displays have frustrated the fanbase.

Kerkez Faces Scrutiny After Champions League Defeat

Kerkez's struggles were highlighted once again during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Champions League, a result that exposed clear weaknesses in his performance. Reports suggested last month that the player could be dropped from Andoni Iraola's starting lineup following a string of disappointing outings for both the club and his national team. However, the coaching staff has not reacted to the public criticism by benching him, choosing instead to maintain their faith in his potential to recover his best form under their guidance.

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Iraola and Staff Back Player Development

Andoni Iraola and the Liverpool coaching staff continue to back Kerkez, believing they can help him reverse his current trajectory. Pete, a transfer correspondent with a deep network of industry sources, noted that while there are undeniable concerns about Kerkez's left-back position, the player is still very young and has yet to fully convince the supporters. He was purchased for a significant fee the previous summer, and although his performances have not met expectations, his effort and willingness to give his all are recognized by the management team.

Pete Questions Final Ball and Technical Quality

Pete has analyzed the situation by pointing out that Kerkez may be lacking in quality regarding his final ball and other technical aspects of his game, which has become a source of frustration for observers. The correspondent emphasized that Kerkez is adapting to a club with massive aspirations, requiring time to adjust to the high demands placed on its players. Despite the criticism, Pete believes Iraola retains big hopes for the player, drawing on the successful relationship they built at Bournemouth where Iraola helped Kerkez win the big money move to Anfield.

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Recruitment Targets Defensive Reinforcements

While internal faith remains strong, calls for Liverpool to strengthen at left-back have intensified, adding to broader concerns about the depth of the defensive squad. Work is already underway behind the scenes to bolster Iraola's side, particularly at right-back and center-back, where a lack of experienced options has become a strategic concern. The recruitment team is actively seeking solutions to ensure the squad has the necessary depth to compete on all fronts during the coming season.

Four-Man Shortlist for Center-Back Targets

Liverpool's recruitment strategy for next summer's transfer window includes a four-man shortlist of center-back targets identified on 26 October. The club has monitored Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck and Inter Milan's Italian international Alessandro Bastoni for several years as long-term objectives. Additionally, versatile Barcelona defender Jules Kounde ranks highly on the list, while Nottingham Forest's Murillo is also being considered by the recruitment department as a viable option to improve the squad's defensive stability.