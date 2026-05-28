Liverpool defender Benjamin Jacquet opens up on Anfield move

Liverpool defender Benjamin Jacquet has spoken about his move to Anfield from Rennes in February, where he cost the club a reported £55m up front, with £5m more in add-ons.

Liverpool defender Benjamin Jacquet has opened up on his move to Anfield from Rennes in February, where he cost the club a reported £55m up front, with £5m more in add-ons.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has not played since suffering a serious shoulder injury shortly after agreeing the move. Despite the setback, Jacquet remains focused on his football career, citing the influence of captain Virgil van Dijk and compatriot Ibrahima Konate as key factors in his decision to join Liverpool. In an interview, Jacquet revealed that he had been in talks with Liverpool for a long time, and that Manchester United and Chelsea were also interested in signing him.

He stated that the path to first-team football seemed clearer at Anfield, and that he was drawn to the club's history and the project they offered him. Liverpool boss Arne Slot praised Jacquet's signing, describing him as a 'very big talent' and crediting the club's recruitment team for securing his services. Slot also highlighted the club's model of signing young, talented players who can improve the team in the short and long term.

Liverpool has signed several such players in recent times, and Slot believes that the club's future is in a 'very, very, very good place'





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Liverpool Benjamin Jacquet Rennes Anfield Virgil Van Dijk Ibrahima Konate Arne Slot

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