Liverpool European Festival Parade Returns with Expanded Celebrations Across the City

The Liverpool European Festival Parade returns for its fourth year, bringing vibrant cultural celebrations to Liverpool ONE and beyond. From May 9 to July, the festival will feature live music, dance, food, film, and workshops, expanding beyond the city centre for the first time. Highlights include a grand parade on May 10 with 150 performers from diverse European communities, culminating in a finale at Liverpool ONE. The festival, supported by Liverpool City Council, aims to foster cultural exchange and community unity.

Liverpool city centre will come alive with colour, music and dance as the Liverpool European Festival Parade takes over Liverpool ONE. Led by the Liverpool European Partnership, the festival kicks off on Saturday, May 9 with events happening right through until July.

Now in its fourth year, the festival continues to build on the legacy of 2023's Eurovision Song Contest, celebrating the rich cultures, traditions and contributions of European communities across the city. This year’s programme will reach beyond the city centre for the first time, with events taking place across a wider geography.

Residents and visitors will enjoy a diverse programme of activity, including live music, dance, food, film, workshops and cultural celebrations, with most events free or low cost and open to all. The festival officially launches on Saturday, May 9 at St Luke’s Bombed Out Church, followed by a European Parade through the city centre on Sunday May 10.

The free, family-friendly event will feature approximately 150 performers representing European communities, including Polish dance group Wiesniacy, Ukrainian dance group Radist, Italian dance group La Tarantella, Greek performance artist M. Kokkinos, The Irish Community Choir and a 2-piece live band, The Skylarks, alongside members from European diaspora communities dressed in traditional dresses and outfits. The parade will go through the city centre and stop at intervals for a series of performances, creating moments of celebration and cultural exchange across the city centre, including a finale performance by the Sugar House Steps on Thomas Steers Way at Liverpool ONE.

Cllr Laura Robertson-Collins, Cabinet Member for Communities, Neighbourhoods and Streetscene at Liverpool City Council, said: Liverpool has always been a city shaped by people, their stories, their culture and the Liverpool European Festival is a powerful celebration of that identity. This festival brings people together, showcases the richness of cultures across our city, and reflects our commitment to being a welcoming place for all.

It’s about communities coming together, sharing who they are, and creating spaces where everyone feels they belong. We’re proud to support a festival that continues to grow year on year and puts communities at its heart. You can see the event list in full on the Liverpool European Festival website





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