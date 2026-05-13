Liverpool Fans' Discontent Prompts FSG Dilemma: Arne Slot or Fresh Start?

Liverpool fans have lost faith in head coach Arne Slot, who led them to the Premier League title in his first season in charge. The owners, FSG, face a dilemma as the reigning champions continue to suffer an alarming decline and fan discontent rises. The question is, what will FSG do about head coach Arne Slot? Will they keep faith and bankroll a head coach who was backed with a £450m transfer outlay last summer, or cut their losses to make a fresh start? Xabi Alonso and Luis Enrique are the names on the lips of the Kop.

Many Liverpool fans have lost faith in head coach Arne Slot , only a year after he led them to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

The owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), face a dilemma as the reigning champions continue to suffer an alarming decline and fan discontent rises. The question is, what will FSG do about head coach Arne Slot? Will they keep faith and bankroll a head coach who was backed with a £450m transfer outlay last summer, or cut their losses to make a fresh start? Xabi Alonso and Luis Enrique are the names on the lips of the Kop





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Liverpool Arne Slot Fenway Sports Group Xabi Alonso Luis Enrique Premier League Title Transfer Outlay Decline Disappointment Man-Management Possession Pressure Style Tragedy

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