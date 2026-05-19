The Liverpool FC adidas 2025/26 Urban Purist T-Shirt is a part of the club's retro collection inspired by the kits and training wear from the 2010/11 season. Fans can now save over 56% off the original priceat Sports Direct. With the upcoming match against Brentford, supporters can further reduce the price by 50% and apply TopCashback cashback to beat competing retailers.

The Liverpool FC adidas 2025/26 Urban Purist T-Shirt is part of the club's retro collection , inspired by the kits and training wear from the 2010/11 season .

Fans can now save 56% off the original price at Sports Direct. With the upcoming match against Brentford, supporters can take advantage of a further 50% discount on the t-shirt. After applying TopCashback cashback, the price becomes £16.62, representing a total saving of £21.37. TopCashback is a popular platform for cashback offers, with 160,000+ reviews on Trustpilot and a 4.6-star rating





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Liverpool FC Adidas Retro Collection Kills And Training Wear 2010/11 Season Sports Direct Topcashback Last-Minute Tickets Cashback Trustpilot Shoppers

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