Liverpool Gangster Paul Parker, Suspect in 2017 Amsterdam Double Murder, Killed in Dutch Gunfight

Paul Parker, a 52-year-old British criminal with a history of violence including a 1993 manslaughter conviction, was killed in a knife and gun battle in Heerhugowaard, Netherlands. Parker was a prime suspect in the unresolved 2017 execution-style murders of Pieter Hoovers and his wife Tae Kawepanya in Amsterdam. Two men were arrested following the fatal confrontation.

The killing of Paul Parker , a 52-year-old British gangster with a violent past, in the Netherlands has brought to the forefront a series of interconnected criminal histories spanning decades and continents.

Parker was fatally injured during a violent confrontation involving knives and firearms in a garage in Heerhugowaard on June 1. Dutch authorities responded in force, deploying armed officers and a police helicopter to the chaotic scene. Following the incident, two men, aged 44 and 65, were apprehended and taken into custody after they themselves were hospitalized. This violent end for Parker is deeply entangled with a notorious, unsolved double murder from 2017 in Amsterdam.

Dutch media outlets have reported that Parker was a prime suspect in the killings of Pieter Hoovers, 54, and his 32-year-old Thai wife, Tae Kawepanya. The couple was executed inside their apartment in the De Pijp neighborhood on July 17, 2017. The Amsterdam police investigation had centered on an unidentified British man captured on CCTV near the crime scene. After releasing the footage and offering a €20,000 reward, they reportedly identified Parker as that individual.

A striking photograph, published years after the fact, shows Parker and Hoovers together on a boat, a detail that suggests a prior personal or criminal connection between the two men. Hoovers was a former martial arts practitioner and the founder of Outland Records, a record label he sold before moving to Thailand in the mid-1990s. He was visiting the Netherlands with his wife when they were murdered.

The unresolved nature of the 2017 double homicide has been a source of profound anguish for those who knew the victims. A self-proclaimed friend of Hoovers publicly commented on Parker's death, stating, 'Rot in hell scumbag. On Monday the guy who brutally killed my friends Pieter and Tae Hoovers in July 2017 and has been on the run for justice for years got what he deserved. He was shot at close range.

' This statement, while not a legal determination, reflects a widely held belief in Parker's culpability for the earlier crime. Parker's own criminal record in his native Liverpool provides a chilling context for these allegations. Approximately 25 years before his death, he had left the United Kingdom.

Decades earlier, in 1993, both Paul Parker and his brother David were convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for their involvement in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old teenager named Phillip Green during a failed drug transaction in Walton Hall Park, Liverpool. The victim, Phillip Green from Warrington, had gone to the park with £1,000 to purchase drugs. He was stabbed in the heart by an unidentified third party.

Court records revealed that police had audio recordings of Paul and David Parker discussing their respective roles in the incident. The tragedy left an indelible mark on Phillip Green's family. His mother, Pat, speaking to the Liverpool Echo in 2014, poignantly captured the enduring pain: 'The memories have never faded. I remember every detail of that day as if it was yesterday, it's like a film being played.

But I wouldn't ever want to forget it. It was the last day I saw Phillip alive.

' The sequence of events now places Parker's own death within a larger narrative of alleged revenge, unresolved justice, and a cycle of violence stretching from the streets of Liverpool to the canals of Amsterdam and finally to a garage in North Holland. Dutch authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of his killing, while the 2017 double murder case remains formally open, though Parker can no longer be questioned.

The story underscores the long reach of organized crime and the persistent echo of past violence across international borders





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