Liverpool Makers Bazaar Celebrates a Decade of Creativity

Liverpool Makers Bazaar, a popular arts and crafts market, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Founded in 2016 and saved from closure by Pauline Neville, the market has grown into a thriving community hub for local artists and craftspeople, offering a diverse range of handmade goods and a welcoming atmosphere.

Liverpool Makers Bazaar , a beloved fixture in the city's arts and crafts scene, is preparing to celebrate its tenth anniversary on May 10th. Over the past decade, the market has grown from a small gathering in a single room at St Michael's and Lark Lane Community Association – fondly known as part of the Old Police Station – into a thriving hub for local artisans and craftspeople.

The market’s success is largely attributed to Pauline Neville, a 64-year-old retiree who stepped in to save it from closure in 2016. Pauline, initially a stallholder herself, took the reins when the original owners wished to focus on their own creative pursuits. She quickly expanded the market, adding two more rooms to accommodate the growing number of talented makers eager to showcase their work.

From its humble beginnings, Liverpool Makers Bazaar has become renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse range of handmade goods. Visitors can expect to find everything from intricately crafted jewelry and woodwork to beautifully sewn textiles and unique home décor. A long-standing feature of the market is the popular pop-up café and tearoom provided by Mrs B’s Vintage Teas, offering a delightful respite for shoppers.

Pauline emphasizes that the market’s primary goal is to provide a platform for artists of all skill levels and backgrounds to connect with the public and sell their creations. She believes that any act of creation, transforming materials into something new and original, qualifies as art. The market welcomes both seasoned professionals and those just starting their creative journey, offering guidance and support to new traders as they set up their stalls and gain confidence.

Pauline’s dedication ensures a smooth and enjoyable experience for both vendors and visitors alike. The enduring popularity of Liverpool Makers Bazaar is a testament to its strong community spirit and the quality of the crafts on offer. Pauline attributes its success to word-of-mouth recommendations, highlighting the positive feedback she consistently receives from stallholders about the market’s relaxed and friendly vibe. Despite not actively promoting the market through social media, it consistently attracts hundreds of visitors at each event.

Pauline prioritizes creating a supportive environment where traders can thrive and shoppers can discover unique treasures. She intentionally avoids elaborate celebrations for the tenth anniversary, believing that the market’s established formula is already successful. The anniversary event will maintain the usual format – free entry, open from 11am to 4pm – allowing visitors to enjoy the same vibrant atmosphere and diverse selection of handmade goods they have come to expect.

Pauline expresses gratitude for the continued support of the community and hopes the market will continue to provide opportunities for local artists to pursue their passions





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