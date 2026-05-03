Liverpool's 2026/27 Home Kit: A Retro Revival Divides Fans

Liverpool's upcoming Adidas home kit, inspired by the iconic 1989/91 shirt, has sparked debate among fans due to its collar and cuff design. The £60 million-a-year deal with Adidas aims to recapture the nostalgia of the club's successful 80s and 90s era.

Liverpool Football Club is gearing up for the launch of its 2026/27 home kit , a design deeply rooted in the club’s history and crafted by Adidas as part of their renewed, substantial ten-year partnership.

This collaboration marks a return to a familiar alliance for Liverpool supporters, evoking fond memories of the iconic Adidas kits worn during the successful periods of the 1980s and 1990s. The current deal with Adidas is reportedly worth a significant £60 million annually, underscoring the club’s commercial strength and the brand’s commitment to one of football’s most storied institutions. The upcoming kit draws inspiration from the beloved 1989/91 home shirt, famously adorned with the Candy sponsor logo for four seasons.

This nostalgic nod is intended to resonate with long-time fans while introducing a classic aesthetic to a new generation of supporters. The reimagined kit features a distinctive triangular pattern across the entire shirt, meticulously designed to capture the retro feel of its predecessor.

However, the initial reaction from fans online has been mixed, with a significant portion of the discussion centering on the collar and cuff design. While the overall concept of revisiting a classic is widely appreciated, many supporters have expressed disappointment with the thin white lines used for the collar and cuffs, suggesting a preference for a bolder, block white design.

The shirt’s colour is also noticeably darker red than recent iterations, accompanied by white trim on the Adidas stripes and club logos. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), have become a hub for fan commentary, with opinions ranging from enthusiastic approval to outright criticism. Some fans have lamented the departure from what they consider the traditional Liverpool kit aesthetic, calling for a more faithful recreation of the original design elements, such as a ring collar and gold Liverbird emblem.

Others have been more critical, labeling the design an ‘Adidas L’ and questioning its suitability even as a pre-match or training shirt. Despite the divided opinions, the release of the 2026/27 home kit is anticipated with considerable excitement. The shirt is expected to become available in May or June, coinciding with the start of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations.

The partnership with Adidas has already proven successful in re-releasing retro designs and merchandise, capitalizing on the club’s rich heritage and the enduring appeal of classic kits. This strategy has resonated strongly with fans, generating significant revenue and reinforcing the club’s brand identity. Liverpool’s history with Adidas spans three separate periods, and this latest chapter represents a renewed opportunity to celebrate the club’s past while embracing innovation and modern design.

As Liverpool prepares for a crucial match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the focus remains on securing Champions League football for next season. The kit launch serves as a reminder of the club’s broader ambitions, both on and off the pitch, and its commitment to providing fans with a tangible connection to its storied history.

The debate surrounding the kit’s design highlights the passion and dedication of the Liverpool fanbase, who hold strong opinions about the club’s visual identity and its representation of their beloved team





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