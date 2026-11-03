Liverpool's Creativity Crisis Deepens After Arsenal Loss

Liverpool fail to register a shot on target against Arsenal for the first time in 442 home Premier League games, highlighting severe tactical issues under Andoni Iraola.

Liverless faced a significant tactical hurdle on Sunday when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Anfield, a result that underscored a persistent creative deficiency within Andoni Iraola's squad. The match saw Liverpool struggle to dismantle Arsenal's organized defensive block, resulting in a statistically ignominious milestone for the Premier League club. According to data from Opta, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target in their own stadium for the first time since records began in 2003, marking the 442nd home game in which this has occurred.

Unwanted Statistical Milestones

The lack of precision was confirmed by initial reports that credited Ronald Araujo and Alexis Mac Allister with shots on target, but these were later corrected to blocked attempts and overhit passes. Despite taking the fifth-highest number of shots in the Premier League this season, Liverpool's attempts have largely lacked quality and penetration. The proportion of shots taken from inside the six-yard box sits at just eight percent, ranking as the sixth-lowest figure in the division, which highlights a fundamental disconnect in attacking delivery.

Also read Arsenal handed first Anfield win in 14 years as Alisson blunder punishes wasteful Liverpool attack

Shot Location and Player Trends

Dominik Szoboszlai exemplifies the current attacking approach, having taken a higher percentage of his shots from outside the penalty area than any other player in the league this season, at 93 percent. Of his 14 attempts, only one originated from inside the box, being the penalty converted against Newcastle on the opening day. This trend has left him without a league goal for two years, a stark contrast to the creative freedom Iraola encouraged in previous roles, where long-range efforts from players like Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier were emphasized due to their shooting ability.

Low Expected Goals Metrics

The reliance on speculative efforts from distance has dragged down Liverpool's attacking efficiency to one of the lowest rates in the competition. The team averages just 0.09 expected goals per shot, a metric that underscores the poor quality of their opportunities. In contrast, leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City maintain much higher percentages of shots from inside the six-yard box, at 17 percent and 13 percent respectively. This disparity explains why Alexander Isak has overperformed his expected goals tally, scoring six goals from shots worth 4.35 expected goals by converting difficult chances with greater clinical precision.

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Playmaking Shortcomings

Florian Wirtz, the £116.5m playmaker signed last year to assume creative responsibilities, has struggled to generate high-quality opportunities. Although he has created the second-most chances in the Premier League with 22, he ranks 37th in the division for expected assists at 1.08 and has yet to produce a single Opta-defined big chance. For context, Pascal Gross, who ranks slightly ahead with 24 chances created, has generated seven big chances, illustrating the limited quality of the opportunities Wirtz has provided to his teammates so far this season.

Tactical Challenges Ahead

Liverpool have conceded the opening goal in five Premier League matches this season, losing four of them, including the recent defeat to Arsenal where Kai Havertz scored in the 17th minute. The team has spent a higher percentage of time building up play against low blocks than any other side, at 27 percent, which naturally restricts space and makes creating clear-cut chances more difficult. Starting games with greater intensity could help force opponents to open up and leave gaps, potentially easing the creative burden on Iraola's squad as they seek to resolve their attacking inefficiencies.