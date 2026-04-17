Liverpool's Oldest Pub, Ye Hole in Ye Wall, Celebrates 300 Years of History and Cheers

Ye Hole in Ye Wall, Liverpool's historic pub established in 1726, is marking its 300th anniversary with a weekend of celebrations, honoring its loyal patrons and rich heritage as the city's oldest establishment.

For three centuries, Ye Hole in Ye Wall has stood as a cornerstone of Liverpool city centre, and today marks its remarkable 300th anniversary . To express profound gratitude to its patrons throughout its long history, the beloved establishment is hosting a comprehensive weekend of celebratory events.

Established in 1726, Ye Hole in Ye Wall, located on Hackins Hey, holds the esteemed title of Liverpool's oldest pub. Its traditional interior, adorned with historical relics that whisper tales of Liverpool's past, has been the backdrop for countless stories over the decades. The human element, the people who frequent its doors, are at the very core of these narratives, according to bar manager Lisa Kelly, who has been part of the pub's fabric for nine years. 'We're a family,' Kelly shared with the ECHO, underscoring the strong bonds within the pub.

Holding this familial unit together is Stephan Hoy, who is affectionately described as a paternal figure to both the staff and the pub's regulars. Hoy has been the proprietor of Ye Hole in Ye Wall for 35 years, successfully cultivating a loyal customer base that continues to return. Reflecting on the pub's milestone, Lisa elaborated on the familial atmosphere: 'We're like a family. Stephan is like a dad; he looks after everyone. It doesn't feel like work.' Peter Davis, who has served as manager for 18 years, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the pub's enduring appeal. 'It's amazing too because we've kept the same clientele over the years,' he stated. 'We have the office workers, barristers, solicitors, coming in. Then all the people off the ships who hear about it being the oldest pub and want to come visit. It's the people who have made it great for so long; it's a lovely pub to work in.'

She further detailed the ongoing festivities: 'Our celebrations actually started on Thursday, but they're continuing all weekend. We have so much on, from pipers and brass bands to live musicians. We're doing it all for the customers to say a thank you for supporting us over all this time.' The anniversary holds personal significance for Stephan Hoy as well. 'It's actually a bit of a double celebration for Steve too. His dad would have turned 100 years old today. He died when he was just 38, so it's a special day for Steve.'

Business at Ye Hole in Ye Wall has seen a positive upturn recently, attributed to Everton's relocation to Hill Dickinson, as noted by Lisa. 'It's great because you usually hear of pubs shutting these days; pubs don't last that long now, so for us to make it to 300 years, it's a huge achievement.' The excitement for this momentous occasion extends beyond the dedicated staff and loyal patrons. According to Lisa, even the pub's more spectral residents are stirring. Ye Hole in Ye Wall is famously built atop a historic Quaker burial site, and its three-century existence has naturally led to the presence of its own ghostly guests. The ECHO has previously documented several accounts of paranormal encounters within the pub, available for review on the ECHO website. 'They've been going mad recently; they must know something's happening,' Lisa remarked with a smile.

Visitors are encouraged to experience Ye Hole in Ye Wall's 300th birthday celebrations throughout the weekend. The Liverpool ECHO extends its warmest birthday wishes. To stay abreast of significant local news, comprehensive coverage, engaging analysis, insightful opinion, and compelling video content, subscribe to our daily and breaking news newsletters. Sign up for our breaking news newsletter here. Follow us on X at @LivECHONews or on Bluesky at liverpoolecho.co.uk for official Liverpool ECHO updates in real-time. Engage with us on Facebook at /theliverpoolecho for your daily dose of must-see news, features, videos, and pictures from the Liverpool ECHO. Join the Liverpool ECHO Breaking News and Top Stories WhatsApp community to receive the latest news directly to your phone by clicking here





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ye Hole In Ye Wall Liverpool Pubs 300Th Anniversary Historic Pubs Pub Celebrations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottish village with historic castle and oldest working clock in countryThe South Lanarkshire village is known for its heritage, including Scotland’s oldest working clock

Read more »

'Beautiful' Glasgow house on one of area's oldest roads wins planning battle over rooflightsThere were concerns the rooflights would take away from the conservation area in Newlands

Read more »

'Oldest Humboldt penguin in captivity' celebrates birthdayA Cornwall sanctuary says global records show Spneb is the oldest Humboldt's penguin in captivity.

Read more »

Here's where it's all gone terribly wrong for Arne Slot at LiverpoolLiverpool manager Arne Slot has struggled in the Premier League this season and has now been knocked out of the Champions League too.

Read more »

World Snooker Championship 2026: Mark Williams will 'run M4 naked' if he becomes oldest winnerMark Williams could cause traffic chaos on the motorway if he surpasses Ronnie O'Sullivan as the oldest ever world champion.

Read more »

Farewell A-23A: World's oldest iceberg finally 'dies' after 40 yearsThe mass calved from the Filchner Ice Shelf in Antarctica in 1986 and ended its journey in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Read more »